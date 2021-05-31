FUDGE TOKEN: Game changer of the decade launches in presale phase.

/EIN News/ -- London, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an addition of a newly born “Fudge “to the booming crypto industry. Fudge is in the process of launch and final development rollout, and certainly is heading to the moon with its roadmap. The Fudge team seeks to deploy a new Decentralized Financing platform dedicated to fix the conventional crypto related volatility issues.



​What is FUDGE ?

Multiple Alt-coins are sky rocketing but each of them is associated with some shortfalls. Especially the Annual Percentage Yield is exposed to the risk of instant loss due to volatility and liquidity. Moreover, the beginners are trapped in the promises of huge returns and staking awards. Fudge is directed towards the community offering innumerable services. The governance regularity bodies are accessible by FUDGE HODLers thus ensuring an exchange platform for the investors to the contributor. In making future suggestions vote a platform on which HODLers can vote and make future suggestions. The FUDGE is working with the aim of “The Power is yours”.

"The Fudge Token team is set to deliver ahead of time, a much needed solution to the pricing volatility that plagues crypto communities globally."



Why FUDGE TOKEN?

The digital currency is going to be revolutionized with FUDGE TOKEN, it is going to be a game changer of the century by equally distributing the power among the members sharing rewards. FUDGE TOKEN is going to adopt a static reward system, the network of issues can be addressed. FUDGE TOKEN will serve as a major altcoin enhancing its trade. Initially, the net supply of these coins will be worth 618 trillion. The static mechanism of FUDGE TOKEN will revolutionize the market by inflicting a penalty on the investors and the collected money is distributed among the customers in the form of FUDGE TOKEN. This inspiring feature of the digital assets is fascinating for the coin holders who are hopeful for a future heading towards the boom.

Token Burns: The future of FUDGE TOKEN is implementing a burn strategy to provide advantages to the coin holders and this bur strategy is distributing the shares equally. Though there is a need to improve the process of token burning otherwise it may become infinite in the future. A regulated burning of FUDGE TOKEN will benefit the community by a regular update of the exchange platform. Thus the FUDGE TOKEN is destined towards manual token burn and its tracking is monitored and advertised regularly. The burning procedure is entirely transparent for a feasible tracking and circulation of supply when required.

What's on offer?

The automatic liquidity features of FUDGE TOKEN will provide a secret piece of benefit to the coin holders. The current DeFi tokens are displaying several issues that can be addressed with the unique LP procedure of FUDGE TOKEN making it safe and reliable for the online trading system. This current product is going to revolutionize the previous models and protocols which indicate several limitations.

The FUDGE TOKEN Rollout:

Fudge is going to initiate the deployment of the FUDGE ATM Kiosks to enable easy on the go purchases of its tokens and other crypto assets using it's own ATM. The roll out is set for rapid deployment by June 2022.

FUDGE TOKEN is going to be a revolutionary product with novel and innovative characteristics that are rare in the market Currently, FUDGE is now trading over the internet through http://www.fudgetoken.com in a secure presale offering.

