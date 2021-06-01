Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship Grants Prize To Emery Gore of Knoxville, Tennessee
Jack Abramoff is the founder of The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship, an author, a movie producer, and the newest guest columnist for the Fox Chronicle.
I pray that all America’s children will have the opportunities to succeed and grow through education, and pledge to do my part, and encourage my friends to join, in this vital endeavor.”BETHESDA, MD, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship is pleased to announce that Emery Gore of Knoxville, Tennessee has been awarded its first Academic Excellence Scholarship, in recognition of her creative and thought-provoking essay on the impact of technology on kids today and tomorrow. Emery plans to attend Belmont University in the Fall of 2021.
The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship was created, in part, to help children whose parents have been lost or impaired due to service to our nation, or have suffered because of unintended parental absence. Applicants must either currently attend or have been accepted for admission to an accredited college or university in the U.S. While the scholarships will focus at times on children of law enforcement families or of those incarcerated in the justice system, or have otherwise suffered a loss, all students are invited to participate… and win.
“Words can’t express how thankful and honored I am to receive The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship!" said Emery Gore, "Because of your generosity, I will be the first person in my family to attend a 4 year University. Your support of my education is truly life changing.”
“In her essay, Emery shows wisdom beyond her years and the potential to be an impactful and vital participant in building our nation. We are privileged to have her participate in our scholarship program.” said Jack Abramoff, founder of The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship.
Emery Gore was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. For each academic year, comprising the 6th thru 12th grades, she was a member of Student Government and the National Honor Society, and she volunteered countless hours to various service organizations. She took every available honors and advanced placement course, maintained a 3.67 GPA and completed graduation requirements a semester early. She will be graduated from high school June 1, 2021. Emery has enrolled at Belmont University this Fall to pursue a degree in Psychology, so she can provide counseling, therapy and treatment for adolescent mental health issues. Outside of school, she works as a model and actress with The Block Agency in Nashville, Tennessee. Both Belmont University and Block Agency provide Emery with the capacity to reach even greater achievements.
LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY
The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship just announced the next essay competition opportunity. Students wishing to participate must submit an essay on one of three selected topics by June 30, 2021, and the winner will be announced on July 15, 2021.
1) In a world where social media entices participants to make everything they do public, how and when should one act privately to do good for others?
2) If you had go convince a friend that overcoming a setback is more important and, in the end, more rewarding than avoiding that setback from the beginning, how would you do so - and why is that possibly true?
3) If you were your own parent, what is the most important life lesson you would want to impart to yourself to ensure a happy and meaningful life?
WHO IS JACK ABRAMOFF
Jack Abramoff is the founder of The Jack Abramoff Family Scholarship, an author, a movie producer, and the newest guest columnist for the Fox Chronicle. The rise and fall of Jack Abramoff, arguably one of the world’s most famous lobbyists and former Washington power players, might as well be a major motion picture. In fact, it is. Already two major motion pictures based on Abramoff’s story have hit the silver screen.
Dubbed on the cover of Time Magazine as the “Man Who Bought Washington”, Abramoff rose to become the nation’s most successful and prominent lobbyist, before becoming enmeshed in the most harrowing political scandal since Watergate. Having served 43 months in federal prison, Abramoff has taken a new path, but is still relentless when it comes to helping those less fortunate than himself.
While on top of the political and lobbying world, Jack dedicated countless hours and resources to charitable endeavors, donating the lion's share of his income to established causes (such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), as well as fellow citizens in need, including many schools for challenged students and efforts to support families in need.
