Global Toothpaste Market to Reach $24.54 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, emerging innovations in the product line, and easy availability of toothpaste drive the growth of the global toothpaste market. Based on product type, the conventional toothpaste segment held the highest market share. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific has held the lion’s share in 2019, and would continue leading the trail by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global toothpaste industry accounted for $18.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, emerging innovations in the product line, and easy availability of toothpaste drive the growth of the global toothpaste market. However, usage of harmful ingredients and rising alternatives for oral care impede the market growth. Nevertheless, recyclable toothpaste tubes and pop it casing for toothpaste are anticipated to usher multiple opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Toothpaste Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11643?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

The disrupted supply chain and shortage of supplies had curbed the distribution and manufacturing of toothpaste products during the initial phase of lockdown.

However, government initiatives to support essential services during the lockdown aided the industry to some extent. In addition, the manufacturers are now reviving their strategies for better approaches, owing to which the industry is expected to recoup soon.



The global toothpaste market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the conventional toothpaste segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global market. At the same time, the herbal toothpaste segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes whitening and sensitive toothpaste segment.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11643

Based on end user, the kids segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the adults segment held the maximum share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global toothpaste market.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue share. In addition, the region is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Send Me Enquire hEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11643

The major market players in the report includesAmway Corporation, Arms & Hammer, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur International Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Henkel AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, and Unilever Group.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research