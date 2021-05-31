Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size Estimated Revenues of USD 300 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global 3D Motion Capture Market in 2020 was approximately USD 158 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.15% and is anticipated to reach around USD 320 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Norther Digital, Xsens Technologies, Motus Digital, Phasespace, Simi Reality Motion Systems, OptiTrack, and Qualiysis and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Motion Capture Market By Technology (Optical Motion & Non-Optical Motion), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Media & Entertainment, Engineering, and Industrial Applications, Education, Biomechanical Research & Medical Applications, and Others), and By Regions - Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

3D motion capture simply refers to the traversal process of converting capture footage into a 3D animation with the help of various software and hardware compatible devices. Recently, 3D motion capture has begun picking up steam in various sectors of education, media and entertainment, engineering applications, VFX studios, and healthcare scenarios to name a few. An increase in rising of high-quality 3D animation is observed due to the added benefits of visual representation. These factors are expected to boost the market to a higher growth during the forecast period.

Certain leap and bounds w.r.t software and hardware components have made the technology more viable for a wider range of consumers. Initial development of CGI characters in films and video games begins with the heavy implementation of 3D motion capture which further propels the market toward a positive overview. Increased government spending for setting up international studios provides an opportunity for the market to extend beyond its usual range.

Industry Major Market Players

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation

Noitom

Norther Digital

Xsens Technologies

Motus Digital

Phasespace

Simi Reality Motion Systems

OptiTrack

Qualiysis

Market Dynamics

The composition of the global 3D motion capture is severely segmented with various firms now beginning to focus on a specific application in a bid to capture a higher market share. This has led to the emergence of small and more technologically advanced players in the market. And as such, these players are collaborating to combine their consumer base. Vicon, a vendor for motion capture recently announced that they would collaborate with DNEG for Vicon’s flagship Vantage Solution for integrating DNEG’s trackers and Shogun software. OptiTrack announced a new method for 3D motion capture which can provide real-time feedback in movement tracking. The company claims that it accurately detects human movements up to 10 ms of latency.

The 3D motion capture market can be segmented into optical and non-optical motion captures services on the basis of technology utilized. The non-optical systems occupy the largest market share in terms of revenue generation. An overall lost working cost and real-time feedback loop system are the factors generating the overall market share. Furthermore, the system used multiple motion capture devices and does not utilize the use of a marker.

The 3D motion capture market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services on the basis of components. The software segments account for the highest market share in terms of revenue and sales. Software main functionality is for converting raw recorded footage into a 3D animated film. It can further help users for recording, pre-and post-editing changes, and recycling captured footage.

Global 3D Motion Capture Market: Segmentation

The 3D Motion Capture Market can be segmented on the basis of technology, component, applications, and regions.

On the basis of technology, the 3D motion capture can be divided into optical motion and non-optical motion captures services. The optical technology can be further categorized as active and passive while non-optical technology can be further categorized as inertial, mechanical, and motorized systems. The non-optical 3D motion capture will occupy the highest market share during the forecast period. Some factors pertaining to this are low overall working cost and the ability to provide a stream of real-time data with immediate feedback capabilities. On the basis of components, the global 3D motion capture market can be broken down into software, hardware, and services. The hardware segment can be further broken down into cameras, sensors, and other accessories. The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR during the forecast period. It functions as a basic intermediary between various systems of a motion capture process. It is mostly used for converting raw footage into the animated counterpart which makes it an important part of the entire operation. Major investments are always cashed in for better software solutions which are expected to drive the growth of the subsegment as the largest market share. On the basis of applications, the global 3D motion capture market can be segregated into media & entertainment, engineering and industrial applications, education, biomechanical research & medical applications, and others.

North America Will Emerge As The Highest Growing Market In The Region

North America is expected to occupy the largest market share in the global overview. Factors such as the presence of key players in the region along with government spending for setting up international studios will boost the growth of the market in the region. A preferred choice of animated content among consumers and significant growth of media and entertainment and the education sector will boost the growth of the market in the region and beyond. Advancements in the 3D motion capture will also nudge the market in a positive outlook.

The global 3D motion capture market can be segmented into:

Global 3D Motion Capture Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Optical Active Passive

Non-Optical Inertial Systems Mechanical Systems Motorized Systems



Global 3D Motion Capture Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Hardware Cameras Sensors Other Accessories

Software

Services

Global 3D Motion Capture Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Media & Entertainment

Engineering and Industrial Applications

Education

Biomechanical Research & Medical Applications

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

