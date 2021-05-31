Disposable Syringes Market worth $ 12.28 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.27 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

A rising number of chronic diseases, geriatric population, the need of the hour to administer vaccine in the populations across the globe, and the technological advancements in the area of Disposable Syringes and are the primary drivers of growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Disposable Syringes Market ” By Product Type (General Syringes, Specialized Syringes, Safety Syringes and Pre-filled Syringes), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Industry, & Others), By Application (Immunization Injections & Therapeutic Injections), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD 7.16 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Disposable Syringes Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Disposable Syringes Market Overview

An important driver for the growth of the Global Disposable Syringes market is the rise in the incidences of chronic diseases. According to IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth Edition 2019, almost 463 million adults were suffering from Diabetes, a number which is expected to go as high as 700 million by 2045. Out of the 34 Million People having diabetes, 90-95% have a type 2 diabetes, which often needs regular injections. An approximation of 1.5 million deaths was directly caused by diabetes in 2019. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the Disposable Syringes market.

Another important driver for growth is the increase in the geriatric population across the globe. Type 2 Diabetes is mainly found in people who are aged 45 and above, although now it is also increasingly found in people of younger age. 9.6% of the 7875 million people in the world are aged 65 and above. The geriatric population also gets exposed to various other forms of health conditions that aren’t diabetes, considering their advanced age. Such diseases need medical attention and injection of medicinal fluids, thus helping in the growth of the Disposable Syringes market. Technological advancements in Disposable Syringes are raising their attractiveness and are also acting as a growth driver for the market. Apart from the treatment of various diseases, a rising need to collect blood samples due to the prevalence of various diseases also increases the demand and hence contributes to the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Disposable Syringes Market

• Becton, Dickinson and Company partnered with the US government for Manufacturing Infrastructure Project for Mass Vaccination Campaigns worth USD 70 Million to support the US vaccination program in wake of the COVID-19 in July 2020.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, obtained FDA approval for low blood sugar (Hypoglycemia) pen, the first pre-mixed, ready-to-use prefilled syringe, Glucagon. It happened in September 2019.

The major players in the market are Terumo Medical Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, PiSA Farmacéutica, Sol-Millennium Medical, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Injex Surgical Industries among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Disposable Syringes Market On the basis of Product Type, End User, Application, and Geography.

Disposable Syringes Market by Product Type General Syringes Specialized Syringes Safety Syringes Pre-filled Syringes



Disposable Syringes Market by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Banks Pharmaceutical Industry Vaccination Veterinary Purposes



Disposable Syringes Market by Application Immunization Injections Therapeutic Injections



Disposable Syringes Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



