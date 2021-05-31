Global Ambulance Services Market Predicted to Witness Widespread Growth in COVID-19 Pandemic due to Growing Demand for Emergency Healthcare Services - Exclusive Report [Pages-250] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global ambulance services market growth in 2020. The main reason for this growth is the increasing demand for ambulance services for catering emergency health care services for COVID-19 infected people amidst the pandemic period. Research Dive’s market experts have projected that market is likely to undergo significant growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic relaxes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance at the Market Scenario Before and After COVID-19 Pandemic:

A scrupulous report on the global market for ambulance services has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. The report deliberates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth. Before the emergence of the pandemic, the global market was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 1.1% from 2019 to 2026. Nevertheless, the abrupt outburst of COVID-19 pandemic has fast-paced the growth of the global market. Market analysts at Research Dive have expected that the market will now grow with a CAGR of 1.2%, post-COVID-19 pandemic and garner $34.8 billion by the end of the year 2027. The global market is anticipated to observe significant growth due to the growing need for ambulance services in the crisis period.

Present Condition of the Market amidst COVID-19 Crisis:

Before the rise of COVID-19 disaster, the global ambulance services market was anticipated to garner $27.8 billion in the year 2020. However, in the present condition, i.e. in 2020, the market size has stretched up to $32.1 billion. The increase in the market growth is mainly owing to the increasing necessity of ambulance facilities for providing emergency transportation services for COVID-19 infected people. In the pandemic period, numerous foremost ambulance service providers and ambulance producers have assimilated innovative technologies for boosting their production to meet the massively increasing demand for emergency health care services.

For instance:

In September 2020, B.S. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister of Karnataka, India, introduced an advanced air ambulance service that is equipped with a state-of-the-art German Isolation Pod for facilitating safe transportation for serious COVID-19 patients. This service has been established by International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT), an air ambulance firm, in partnership with Kyathi, an aviation technology company.

In May 2021, Blade's Indian subsidiary, which is the helicopter transport services provider based in the U.S., launched medical emergency services across the country owing to the growing demand for air ambulance services during the pandemic crisis. These new services called ‘Blade Care’ also allows regular air travel for people who need to travel inter-state, return to their hometown or any other places.

The Strategic Technological Innovation, During The Covid-19 Outbreak, To Promote The Development Of Global Ambulance Services Market

Top Players of the Market:

Some of the major players active in the ambulance services market are -

Acadian Ambulance Service. DUTCH HEALTH B.V. Envision Healthcare Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance Air Methods BVG India Limited America Ambulance London Ambulance Service NHS Trust ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED Falck A/S

In addition, the report puts forth the business overview of leading market players including recent strategic moves & recent developments, financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT scrutiny of all key players of the market.

As a retort to COVID-19 crisis, foremost market players are devising several business strategies, like strategic partnerships, novel technological developments, and collaborations to endure their business. For instance, in May 2021, the Telangana Congress in India, introduced a free ambulance service from Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad with an aim to help poor and needy people in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 3 ambulances have been made available to offer this free ambulance service from Gandhi Bhawan.

Post COVID-19 Situation of the Market:

According to Research Dive’s expert market analysts, the global ambulance services sector is projected to observe widespread growth in 2020 and continue to grow at a significant growth rate even after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. This is because of the prevalence of various fatal diseases, such as heart disorders and cancer, across the globe. Furthermore, several leading ambulance production companies are hugely investing in the development of advanced ambulance facilities for providing improved services for COVID-19 patients. Thus, growing investments and mounting technological inventions in the ambulance services industry are projected to unlock novel opportunities and fuel the growth of the global ambulance services market in the coming years.

