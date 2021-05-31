ONE – Health, Environment, Society – Conference 2022 | Submit your abstract for poster presentation!

Abstracts should be submitted in English via the online submission form on top of ONE Conference 2022 website homepage by 15 September 2021 (midnight, Brussels time). Each applicant can submit only one abstract as main author. Incomplete or late submissions, as well as abstracts submitted via other channels, will not be considered.

All submissions must be structured with the following fields:

Theme

Title (maximum 200 characters)

Co-author(s): last and first name, organisation (maximum 500 characters)

NB: the person submitting the abstract is considered the main author

Abstract: introduction (maximum 1200 characters)

Abstract: methodology (maximum 1200 characters)

Abstract: results (maximum 1200 characters)

Abstract: discussion (maximum 1200 characters)

Video contest

The main authors of accepted abstracts will also be given the opportunity to present their digital poster as part of an online video contest that will run on Instagram in February 2022. The submitted videos will be posted on the EFSA Instagram account together with a short description.

The presenters of the three most liked videos will be invited to deliver a live pitch in Brussels during the Conference.

The Scientific Programme Committee reserves the right to exclude videos that are considered inappropriate.

More details on the contest, including instructions on the format and length of the videos, will be provided to the main authors of accepted abstracts upon notification of acceptance.

Reimbursement

The winners of the video contest will be invited to deliver a live poster pitch during the Conference, and are entitled to reimbursement of travel and accommodation costs by EFSA, which will be covered in compliance with EFSA’s reimbursement rules.

Eligibility for coverage of travel and accommodation costs of invited presenters will be assessed based on their affiliation.

If you have trouble submitting your abstract through the online form, or have any questions about the requirements or process, please contact the Scientific Programme Committee at scientific.conference [at] efsa.europa.eu