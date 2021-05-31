Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OneLogin and Multipoint Group Signs Distribution Agreement in MEA Market

Partnership will expand OneLogin presence in the MEA market through Multipoint Group's Dubai office

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), and Multipoint Group, a Cyber Strong solutions distributor, announced the signing of a distribution agreement to further grow its footprint in the MEA market.

The partnership enables Multipoint Group to distribute OneLogin services in the MEA area through its Dubai office. This agreement is part of OneLogin accelerated growth in the EMEA market and in line with the expansion of Multipoint and OneLogin's partnership to provide a secure, seamless experience for both end-users and administrators. Multipoint's highly qualified and certified team will work closely with OneLogin to successfully increase the company's presence in the MEA.

OneLogin's Trusted Experience Platform™ enables customers to log in quickly and efficiently across all applications, leveraging HydraBoost to authenticate more sessions than any leading competitor. With two HydraBoost regions in the U.S., OneLogin can coordinate two million evenly distributed requests per minute for a single tenant.

This announcement comes on the heels of the OneLogin announcement of being Named a Technology Leader in Access Management in Kuppinger Cole's Leadership Compass Report 2020. The company is also a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Vishal Bhatia, Business Operations Manager, Multipoint MEA, said: "OneLogin brings to companies in the MEA area market-leading capabilities to secure access to the app, users, and devices across the organization. OneLogin does that with ease of use that enables fast adoption and quicker ROI. OneLogin is a great addition to our Cyber Strong portfolio in UAE and the greater MEA market."

About Multipoint
Multipoint GROUP is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing channel partners in EMEA area with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors. Multipoint has offices in Israel, UAE, Romania, Greece & Cyprus and Serbia. The company was founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009, as Managing Director and partner.

For more information visit: www.multipoint-group.com


Contact:
Ricardo Resnik
MULTIPOINT Group
Hacharoshet 2, PO Box 2440
Kefar Saba HaSharon, 4464002
07-470-2701
http://multipoint-group.com/
ricardo@multipoint-group.com

