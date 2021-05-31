Orange Bissau launches its program to modernize the mobile access network and extend its rural coverage to more than 1,000 new villages in Guinea Bissau

Orange Bissau (http://Orange-Bissau.com) inaugurates the first antenna in the village of Bijimita (Quinhamel sector) under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau Mr General Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange Bissau, Ministers, Ambassadors, notables, and dignitaries of Guinea Bissau.

This inauguration marks:

the complete modernization of the existing 3G + / 4G network of Orange Bissau, which will offer the entire population an incomparable experience of the telecommunications network: calls, internet browsing, Orange money

the extension of Orange Bissau's 2G/3G rural coverage to more than 1,000 villages, with the deployment of 150 new antennas perfectly suited to our environment.

This large investment of 13.4 billion FCFA demonstrates the strong commitment of the Orange Group to contribute to the socio-economic development of Guinea Bissau, particularly in the telecommunications sector, digitization, and financial inclusion.

150 new antennas will be deployed throughout Guinea Bissau, thus opening up more than 1,000 villages in all regions of Guinea Bissau.

With the deployment of this vast network modernization and extension program, we will guarantee the populations of Guinea Bissau the availability of a latest generation 3G + and 4G network.

Orange Bissau remains committed to continuing its efforts to give Bissau-Guineans national coverage and a modernized network, while contributing to the country's digital transformation.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 130 million customers as at March 31, 2021. With €5.8 billion in turnover in 2020, Orange MEA is the Group’s main growth region. Orange Money, with its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 50 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange: Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 80,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Bissau: The Republic of Guinea-Bissau, a country on the northwestern coast of Africa, is a very hospitable country with a population of 2 million people. The capital is the port city of Bissau. The official language is Portuguese.

Guinea-Bissau has a border with Senegal and Guinea (Conakry). Bordered to the west by the Atlantic Ocean, it includes the Bijagós archipelago, close to its coasts. The mainland is made up of a coastal plain, a central plateau and hills in the northeast. The climate is warm all year round. It rains a lot on the coast.

Mangroves and palm trees grow on the coast. The center is covered with forests. The savannah stretches to the north. The country is populated by crocodiles, snakes, gazelles, leopards, hyenas, monkeys, flamingos and pelicans.

Guinea-Bissau is Africa's 3rd largest cashew producer, and 6th in the world, with its production of 120,000 tonnes per year earning it $ 60 million.

The country has many other natural resources: bauxite, wood, petroleum, phosphate rocks... Its coastline is very rich in fish. The agricultural potential of the country is enormous.

Orange Bissau, leader in telecommunications with Mr Brutus Sadou Diakite as CEO, has been operating in Guinea Bissau since 2007, offers a 3G+ and 4G+ network to its subscribers and actively participates not only in the development of the digital economy but also in the financial inclusion of populations.

Orange Bissau currently has nearly one million (1,000,000) mobile customers and six hundred thousand (600,000) Orange Money customers.

Orange Bissau is one of the leading contributors to the Guinean Bissau economy with 9.7% of tax revenue and 3.1% of overall state budget revenue in 2020 and nearly 8,000 direct and indirect jobs created.

Orange Bissau has a very active CSR policy around Education, Health and Women. Faithful to its commitment as a leading operator of Corporate Social Responsibility, Orange has supported Guinea Bissau in its fight against COVID-19 with a donation of several million FCFA and the activation of its telecoms and electronic payment products as barrier gestures.