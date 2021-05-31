Shaftsbury/DUI #4 Refusal, LSA, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B301468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5/30/21 at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart's, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 Refusal, LSA, DLS

ACCUSED: Thomas Sagendorf

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 30, 2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the Stewart's located on VT Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. Employees reported that a truck had backed into a gas pump and fled the scene. Troopers were able to locate the involved vehicle and identified the operator as Thomas Sagendorf (48) of Waterford, NY. While speaking with Sagendorf, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Sagendorf was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Sagendorf was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail. Sagendorf is scheduled to be arraigned at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 6/1/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #4 Refusal, LSA, and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/2021 at 1230

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

