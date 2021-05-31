Automotive Airbag Inflator Market to Develop at 4% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key companies profiled include Aptiv PLC (U.S.), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Key Safety Systems (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Takata Corporation (Japan), Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System Co., Ltd. (China), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and ARC Automotive, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive airbag inflator market will develop at a 4% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027) , states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. An airbag inflator is a part of an automobile’s airbag inflator system that generates gas to inflate the airbags. Airbags are the most crucial safety device in a car. Different forms of airbags are installed in a vehicle like roll-over bags, knee bags, curtain bags, side bags, passenger bags, and driver bags. The inflator inflates the bag with gas within 0.02 seconds. Its functions include offering adequate storage for inflation material and responds to the signal offered by sensors via injecting gas into the airbag during a crash or a collision. At the collision, a signal gets sent to the inflator unit in the air bag control unit. The igniter begins a rapid chemical reaction generating chiefly nitrogen gas for inflating the air bags. Hot gas inflator, cold gas inflator, hybrid, pyrotechnic, and stored gas are the different inflator types that are widely used in HCV, LCV, and passenger vehicle.

Enhancing Features to Boost Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the automotive airbag inflator market growth. Some of these entail advances in technology like flexible vent technology, regulations and rules, rising consumer demand, increasing number of accidents, growing need for better quality products, stringent government rules and regulations to use airbags in the automobile, rising regulatory needs regarding vehicle safety, and growing awareness about customer safety. The additional factors adding market growth include the increasing penetration of curtain airbags and side-impact airbags, rising vehicle production, the introduction of more bags per vehicle, rising number of collision and car crash incidents, and growth in the sales of luxury cars, trucks and passenger cars.

On the contrary, the high price of automotive airbags vehicles, product recall, and low spending ability in underdeveloped economies may hamper the global automotive airbag inflator market growth over the forecast period.





COVID-19 Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has seriously affected the automotive airbag inflator market owing to the fall in demand. The manufacturing of cars and car parts was impeded following worldwide lockdowns and social distancing trends that took a toll on the market growth. Further, the supply chain disruptions overall, the difficulty of sourcing raw materials owing to transportation restrictions and scarcity of labors too have led to obstacles in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global automotive airbag inflator market based on vehicle type, airbag position, and inflator type.

By inflator type, the global automotive airbag inflator market is segmented into hot gas inflator, cold gas inflator, hybrid, pyrotechnic, and stored gas. Of these, the pyrotechnic segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By airbag position, the global automotive airbag inflator market is segmented into curtain, external, frontal, side, and knee. Of these, the frontal segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the global automotive airbag inflator market is segmented into HCV, LCV, and passenger vehicle. Of these, the passenger vehicle segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Rule Automotive Airbag Inflator Market

Geographically, the global automotive airbag inflator market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will rule the market over the forecast period. The trend of big vehicles such as mini trucks and SUVs, preference of people for large personal vehicles over public transport system that are sparsely distributed, and the probability of traffic-related mishaps with high performance cars plying on the roads, are adding to the global automotive airbag inflator market growth in the region.





APAC to Have Promising Growth in Automotive Airbag Inflator Market

In the APAC region, the global automotive airbag inflator market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. The sheer combined population of emerging economies such as China and India, the presence of ever-growing middle class that need personal vehicle, the region becoming the next automotive hub that demand enhanced safety features such as airbags, increasing sales of trucks and passenger cars, favorable government initiatives, increasing safety concerns, and the rising number of accidents are adding to the global automotive airbag inflator market growth in the region. South Korea, India, and Japan hold the utmost market share owing to rising spending capacity, economic growth, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and preference for premium cars. With China’s CNAP initiatives, the government has advised using frontal airbags and seat belts that is likely to boost the demand for airbag inflators.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Automotive Airbag Inflator Market

In Europe, the global automotive airbag inflator market is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. The region producing the best automobiles from its near century-old car manufacturing facilities that need increased driver safety features like airbags, implementation of minimum occupant safety standards in passenger cars such as the launch of crash tests for side and frontal impact protection, anti-locking braking needs, and sub-system tests for pedestrian protection, and rising awareness and focus about safety are adding to the global automotive airbag inflator market growth in the region.

Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global automotive airbag inflator market report include Aptiv PLC (U.S.), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Key Safety Systems (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Takata Corporation (Japan), Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System Co., Ltd. (China), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and ARC Automotive, Inc. (U.S.), among others.





The global automotive airbag inflator market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.





