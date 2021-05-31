Governor Abbott Statement On Election Integrity, Bail Reform Legislation

May 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement regarding election integrity and bail reform legislation:

"I declared Election Integrity and Bail Reform to be must-pass emergency items for this legislative session. It is deeply disappointing and concerning for Texans that neither will reach my desk. Ensuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session."