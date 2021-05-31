Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,190 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Election Integrity, Bail Reform Legislation

May 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement regarding election integrity and bail reform legislation:

"I declared Election Integrity and Bail Reform to be must-pass emergency items for this legislative session. It is deeply disappointing and concerning for Texans that neither will reach my desk. Ensuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Election Integrity, Bail Reform Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.