Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Halls in Wahoo & Broken Bow on June 7th

For Immediate Release:

6:20PM CT on May 30, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Halls in Wahoo & Broken Bow on June 7th

 

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that he will be hosting a series of “Stop 30 x 30” town halls across Nebraska.  President Joe Biden’s 30 x 30 goal aims to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

 

At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.  Details for the Governor’s town halls in Clay Center and Norfolk on June 3rd and Wahoo and Broken Bow on June 7th are below.  An additional announcement is expected shortly.

 

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Clay Center

 

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Clay County Fairgrounds (Main Building), 701 N. Martin Ave., CLAY CENTER

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Norfolk

 

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Johnny Carson Theater, 801 Riverside Blvd., NORFOLK

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Wahoo

 

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

 

Where: Saunders County Fairgrounds (4-H Building), 635 E 1st St., WAHOO

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Broken Bow

 

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

 

Where: One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th St., BROKEN BOW

 

###

