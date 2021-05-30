Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (29 May 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

444 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,989 tested. The positivity rate is now 8.9%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 170,485 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,806,438.

County distribution; Nairobi 54, Siaya 53, Busia 47, Kisumu 43, Kisii 41, Kakamega 31, Kericho 24, Mombasa 21, Bungoma 16, Homa Bay 13, Kilifi 9, Nyamira 9, Kitui 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 7, Migori 7, Baringo 5, Murang’a 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Bomet 5, Kiambu 4, Kirinyaga 4, Machakos 4, Nyeri 4, Nandi 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, West Pokot 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

115 patients have recovered, 76 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 39 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 116,133 of whom 84,426 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 31,707 are from various health facilities.

17 people have succumbed to the disease, 2 of them in 24 hours while 15 are late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,141.

1,171 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,682 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program. 104 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 58 on supplemental oxygen. 25 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 968,733 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 293,240 are aged 58 years and above, Others 275,762, Health Workers, 165,409, Teachers 152,315, while Security Officers 82,007.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

