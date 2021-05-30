Traffic Alert - I 91 North at Exit 17
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 Northbound will be closed at Exit 17 due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173