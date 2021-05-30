Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 North at Exit 17

Interstate 91 North at Exit 17 has now been reopened, expect slight delays as the road opens up.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

From: Knox, Pamela Sent: Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:43 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - I 91 North at Exit 17

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 Northbound will be closed at Exit 17 due to a traffic accident.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

