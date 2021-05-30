St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/29/2021 at approximately 1338 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jessica Wallace
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right rear tire and rear paneling damaged
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: John Cook
AGE: 83
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Right front tire and front bumper damaged
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash
located at 4319 US Route 5 in Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed that
Operator 1 (Wallace) was travelling north on US Route 5 in Vehicle 1 from East
Ryegate. Operator 1 initiated a left hand turn into the driveway of a
residence. Operator 2 (Cook) was travelling south from Passumpsic in Vehicle 2
and collided with Vehicle 1 as it was pulling into the driveway. Vehicle 2 was
towed from the scene due to disabling damage.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585