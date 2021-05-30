St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/29/2021 at approximately 1338 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica Wallace

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right rear tire and rear paneling damaged

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: John Cook

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Right front tire and front bumper damaged

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash

located at 4319 US Route 5 in Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed that

Operator 1 (Wallace) was travelling north on US Route 5 in Vehicle 1 from East

Ryegate. Operator 1 initiated a left hand turn into the driveway of a

residence. Operator 2 (Cook) was travelling south from Passumpsic in Vehicle 2

and collided with Vehicle 1 as it was pulling into the driveway. Vehicle 2 was

towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585