InsuredMine joins Vertafore Orange Partner Program with insurance-focused CRM solution for AMS360 customers
This collaboration will allow AMS360® users to enjoy a seamless sales experience with Insuredmine’s insurance-specific and multi-functional CRM.
InsuredMine's integration with AMS360 made possible through Vertafore's unique, API-backed open platform and was rigorously tested with early adopters for several months before being made available to all AMS360 customers via the Orange Partner Program. From sales and marketing to communications and document management, the Orange Partner Program enables Vertafore customers to choose the tools and services that best meet their business needs.
— Doug Mohr Vice President industry relations & partnerships at Vertafore
Raution Jaiswal, co-founder of InsuredMine explains, “The insurance industry is currently on the precipice of profound change and this radical change is not just digital! Between demanding client requirements, cut-throat competition, and everyday challenges the insurance industry is rapidly evolving. InsuredMine identifies and analyses the insurance trends and each of our enhancements is tailored to defeat these challenges and helps agencies double up their profits.”
Jaiswal further added, “We are excited to be part of Vertafore Orange Partner Program. Vertafore has been the leader of modern insurance technology and has been focused to provide best-in-class InsurTech solutions to insurance agencies of all sizes. And InsuredMine has now officially joined hands with Vertafore in their mission and will help agencies to enhance their sales and operations.”
“We have been working with Raution and the team at InsuredMine for a while now and it is really exciting to see the progress and adoption growth of their solution within the Vertafore AMS360 user community,” says Doug Mohr Vice President industry relations & partnerships at Vertafore. “Having them as part of our industry-leading partner program at Vertafore is a great example of how we enable our customers to take advantage of best-in-class business solutions, like InsuredMine’s CRM for insurance agencies.”
Independent agencies positioned to achieve key business goals with InsuredMine CRM
Every agency is focused on seven stages of their customer journey: lead capture, lead nurture, sales funnel, onboarding, retention, renewals and win-back. InsuredMine helps independent insurance agencies maximize outcomes from each stage to make money and boost up the agency sales or save money by creating efficiencies. InsuredMine CRM is specially designed for the insurance industry so that it can cater to all the business challenges.
InsuredMine’s turnkey solution includes:
• Marketing automation: Automate sales & marketing communication and workflows with drip campaigns.
• Lead generation: The fastest way to capture leads into the sales funnel for real-time response to prospects.
• Customer engagement: Engage customers with relevant updates, right quotes, information, and personalized communication.
• Seamless onboarding experience: Systematic process, dedicated onboarding support team for seamless onboarding experience.
• Creative pre-built templates: Tested pre-built templates for faster, smarter, and effective communication.
• Google reviews: Generating and reflecting client feedback and reviews for creating a better impression and digital reputation.
• Strong client relationship: Enables uninterrupted communication to develop a strong relationship with clients.
• Customer referrals: Uninterrupted service to fetch referral business from loyal customers.
• Cross-sale opportunities: Valuable service and compelling communication that helps agents to cross-sale.
• Retention: Dedicated service, unbeatable quotes, and proper communication lead to client retention.
• Elevated user experience: Exploring and working on the InsuredMine portal gives you a seamless experience making your work easy and fast.
• Cloud storage: Unlimited cloud storage to store and access all your data from a safe point.
• Multi-communication channel: Connect with clients and prospects anytime via email, text, voicemail, hand-written mail, and calls.
• Analytics and reports: Detailed and well-designed analytics and reports that give an overall picture of agency business.
About Vertafore
As North America’s InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore’s solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.
About InsuredMine:
InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. The InsuredMine portal is well-integrated with industry-leading AMS software for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. InsuredMine’s Agency Portal helps the agency managers to manage workflows and develop an insight into the agency performance through accurate and real-time analytics. InsuredMine is focused on helping Insurance agencies and agents deliver better service to their clients and efficiently grow their books of business. InsuredMine- a single tool with multiple usabilities! To know more about InsuredMine visit: https://www.insuredmine.com/
