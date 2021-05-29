UBITQUITY ANNOUNCES ASSOCIATE MEMBERSHIP INTO THE AMERICAN LAND TITLE ASSOCIATION (ALTA)

Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title, and real estate space joins the American Land Title Association (ALTA) as Associate Members.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Delaware, Wilmington, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the American Land Title Association (ALTA) as an Associate Member.

ALTA represents members on the national level and works with state land title associations at the state level, advocating for their business needs and working with members of Congress, state legislators, and other decision-makers. ALTA’s relationships with lawmakers help provide valuable opportunities to educate and advocate on behalf of the industry.

“ALTA’s commitment to the fostering of technological innovations that reduce wire fraud, share the latest news affecting the title insurance industry while providing ongoing education and professional development and advocating directly to legislators on behalf of its members’ interests aligns with Ubitquity’s goals and values,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO at Ubitquity.

“Ubitquity’s commitment, through blockchain technology, to eliminate redundancies that cause delays in the closing process is what Ubitquity is striving to do within the title industry. We are proud to be joining as an Associate Member,” added Wosnack.

Ubitquity has a number of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) tools available on its unanimity platform, that it has successfully integrated across a variety of industries including aviation and real estate for escrow and title closing support, title abstracting, smart contract management, as well as secure document management. Their partnership with VeChain and Proton Chain will allow them to bring the latest blockchain technology to this well-respected organization.

With more than 6,400 member companies working together to build a stronger industry, the American Land Title Association (ALTA) provides land title insurance professionals access to valuable resources that help their businesses differentiate themselves from the competition. ALTA membership includes a number of benefits, including communicating the latest news affecting the title insurance industry, providing ongoing education and professional development, and advocating to legislators on behalf of its members’ interests.





About Ubitquity, LLC

UBITQUITY, the leading blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, offers a simple user experience for securely recording and tracking property deeds and land records. The company is partnered with academia, aviation companies, municipalities, and real estate companies. Version 1.1 release of the platform is now available on their newly relaunched website: www.ubitquity.io. Learn about Ubitquity Tokenization and NFTs for real estate and title (MyNFTs) and how it can help your firm by visiting www.ubitquity.io/tokenization.





Ubitquity Contacts:

Ignacio Landáez Duin, Global Client Account Manager

email: info@ubitquity.io

tel: 1+ (724) BITCØIN [248–2046]

Tatiana O’Brien, Global Social Media Account Manager

email: tati@ubitquity.io

twitter: @ubitquity_io

About ALTA



The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. More than two-thirds of ALTA’s 6,400 member companies are considered small businesses.

Connect with ALTA on Facebook here. Follow ALTA on Twitter here.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/ubitquity-announces-associate-membership-into-the-american-land-title-association-alta-2.html

Attachment

CONTACT: Media Company: UBITQUITY LLC, Media Name: Tatiana O’Brien, Media Phone: 7242482046, Media Email: tati@ubitquity.io, Media URL: https://www.ubitquity.io