(Exclusive Video) Iran - Resistance Units, MEK supporters Urge Election Farce Boycott

On May 27, 2021, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and Resistance Units called for the boycott of the clerical regime’s sham presidential election.
They posted banners and placards, wrote graffiti, and distributed leaflets. In addition to different areas of Tehran, these activities were carried out in Karaj, Isfahan, Hashtpar-e Tavalesh (Gilan Province), Semnan, Yasuj, Shiraz, Abadan, and Ahvaz.
The slogans included:
Maryam Rajavi:
“Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,"
“Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s boycott of the election masquerade will turn the farce against Khamenei,”
"Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic,"
Massoud Rajavi:
"Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,”
“Massoud Rajavi: In this regime, there is no (free) election, the only way out is the regime’s overthrow by the National Liberation Army,”
“Massoud Rajavi: Boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty,”
“Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,”
“No to the sham election, down with Khamenei, hail to freedom,”
“Down with Khamenei, our vote regime change,”
"My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,"
"We will not vote to choose a killer, the game is over, our vote is regime change,"
“Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 29, 2021
