Scientology Volunteer Ministers Surprise Needy Kids With a Delicious Gift

Crates of apples—a huge hit with 500 underserved kids at a local school.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers distribute detergent, disinfectant and long-life food to 52 needy families.

The Volunteer Ministers work with an ambulance company that helps arrange the distribution.

The pandemic has been hard on families and for the past 14 months, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have helped fill the gap in government services by raising donations and distributing essential items to families.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest continue their outreach to help offset financial distress caused or worsened by the pandemic.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, what about 440 pounds of them? The answer: They put big smiles on the faces of 500 needy kids. That’s what the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary learned through their most recent community outreach project.

Since the pandemic began, the bright yellow vans of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary have become a common and very welcome sight. The pandemic impacted every sector of society, from first responders and healthcare workers to the elderly, infirm, the children, and especially those already living under financial stress.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest and Scientology Missions across the country launched a campaign in March 2020 to help fill the gaps in overtaxed government and social services by working with essential workers and other nonprofits to provide care wherever needed.

This week, in addition to their apple surprise they worked with an ambulance company to help 52 underserved families in a Pest County community. They handed out packages of long-life food, disinfectant and detergent. And they added a special touch with a van full of boxes of cookies, one for each household.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary headquarters is the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information, visit the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, 20/21: A Look Back & A Look Ahead.

