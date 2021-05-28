Trauma Nurse Valerio Pizzoferrato Discusses His Best Career Advice Learned from Experience
Valerio Pizzoferrato has dealt with countless healthcare issues, one of the largest being the recent COVID-19 pandemic
A trauma nurse is a leader, so it's important to develop top-notch management and leadership skills”FORT LEE, NJ, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerio Pizzoferrato has been a Healthcare Informatics Trauma Nurse since 2012. He has dealt with countless healthcare issues, one of the largest being the recent COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, Pizzoferrato assisted numerous hospitals around the country, and he continues to do so today. Valerio Pizzoferrato recently offered his best career advice for anyone entering the field of trauma nursing.
— Valerio Pizzoferrato
"As a trauma nurse, you have to be ready for just about anything," Valerio Pizzoferrato said. "You deal with patients whose lives are extremely vulnerable, and it's not a simple job. A solid basis of advice from trauma nurses who have been in the game much longer than you can be extremely helpful."
Pizzoferrato said that having a career mentor can be extremely helpful for a new trauma nurse. This person can provide guidance as you learn how to navigate stressful situations in a fast-paced environment. They can also be a sounding board for difficulties and provide helpful criticism of your performance.
"Every trauma nurse needs to step away from the job from time to time," Valerio Pizzoferrato said. "This is your profession, but it's not your entire life, and you need to prioritize your own wellbeing."
Pizzoferrato emphasized the importance of slowing down and taking time to identify your feelings and personal needs. You will perform better when you are in good emotional and physical health. You'll need this health and energy when it comes time to deal with difficult or extremely demanding patients.
Valerio Pizzoferrato added that all trauma nurses need to be assertive. Lives are on the line in this profession, so you need to know when it's time to speak up. A trauma nurse must be assertive with patients and with fellow team members. Voicing your thoughts, concerns, or expertise could be life-saving for someone.
"A trauma nurse is a leader, so it's important to develop top-notch management and leadership skills," Pizzoferrato said. "Leadership is a skill with which some people are born, but you can also learn leadership and management skills through courses online or at a local university."
Valerio Pizzoferrato concluded by emphasizing the importance of always seeking more education in the field. Whether you're seeking certification, superior leadership skills, or continuing your nursing education, taking additional courses can keep you up-to-date in this ever-changing field. No matter how long you've been in the field of trauma nursing, there's still more you don't know. That's what makes the field so enticing to individuals who enjoy lifelong learning.
"This is the most rewarding career I've pursued," Pizzoferrato said. "Find yourself a mentor, continue learning, and communicate clearly, and you'll be on your way to becoming an excellent trauma nurse."
