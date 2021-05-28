/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any organization that seeks to benefit from an operation is considered a business. While the word "company" is broad, these profit-seeking practices usually include delivering a product or service that people want or need. Businesses may lose money, but that doesn't mean they can't continue to exist. From the standpoint of defining a business, all that matters is the company aims to benefit from what it does.



Gina Redzanic of Live 2B Free Offers Business Coaching & Mentorship to help other entrepreneurs grow good leadership, management, and customer relationship skills that will lead to better business development. Coaching and Mentorship are ideal for a business owner or network marketer who is molding and managing a team for success. Gina has reached success herself in both small business and in network marketing. As a John Maxwell certified Business Coach, she specializes in Leadership Development.

WHAT IS BUSINESS COACHING AND MENTORSHIP?

A business coach, such as Gina, will support and direct a business owner in running their company by assisting them in clarifying their company's mission and how it aligns with their personal goals. Business coaching, also known as mentoring, is a method of guiding a company from its inception to its desired future state.

Gina's coaching programs will help you get started and shape your leadership and management skills. In addition, it will also help you create systems and improve others through team growth. Such will be in your terms, and weekly transparency will be a big part of it. Branding, customer acquisition, team or staff building, systems & monitoring, leadership development, and DISC evaluation will all be covered. Small-Group Workshops are also available. These are cost-effective ways to receive coaching from other like-minded business owners. Workshops are a collection of four to eight online courses that cover a variety of topics and include leadership instruction.

WHY SHOULD ONE EXPERIENCE BUSINESS COACHING AND MENTORSHIP?

Gina is on a mission to help entrepreneurs, whether seasoned or new, to grow in leadership, business development, management, and customer relationship skills. In her offered service, there are three methods of coaching:

1. 1-on-1 Business Coaching



A one-on-one coaching session will get the members started and help develop their leadership and management skills. Through the members’ own team creation, they will be able to create frameworks and construct others. Every member will be the one to set its own terms in this process, and weekly accountability is included. Branding, customer acquisition, team or staff building, systems & monitoring, leadership development, and DISC evaluation will all be covered. This is an eight-session coaching program.

CHOOSE Emergent (over course of 8 months) OR Intensified (over course of 8 weeks)

(8) 60 min 1-on-1 zoom meetings

Weekly or Monthly accountability and "homework" tasks

Social media evaluation with suggestions

Business Development System (I will help you create a business flow system)

Pay Plan: Emergent- Monthly $350 OR Intensified- Weekly $350

All 1 on 1 coaching clients will also receive free access to one webinar Series of their choice.

2. Coaching Workshops



Coaching Workshops are a cost-effective way to receive coaching from Gina along with other like-minded business owners or network marketers. Workshops are a series of four to eight online courses on a variety of subjects, including leadership training.

3. 1-on-1 Network Marketing Consulting



The one-on-one Network Marketing Consultation is designed for new associates or reps in the Direct Sales/ NWM industry, as well as associates or reps who are feeling "stuck" in their company. Together, the member and its coach will figure out what it needs to get started, break down the barriers that are holding them back, and put them on the path to success. $125.00 Zoom meeting for 60 minutes. *This particular service can be purchased up to 3 separate appointments. If further coaching is desired, move to the 8-week Business Coaching course or Coaching Webinars.

Conclusion

Business coaching and mentoring are the most effective ways to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses to their desired state. This move is especially useful for first-time entrepreneurs or those who are new to the business world. Coaches and mentors on this team have a wealth of expertise in transforming challenges into opportunities, building resilience, and implementing simple processes that allow everyone to succeed. Every member's wisdom and motivation will be like floodgates opening, their confidence will solidify, and their company will grow like it has never grown before. Gina's leadership is directly linked to the success of any entrepreneur.

