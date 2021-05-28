COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 31 – June 5, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, May 31, 2021

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Berkeley & Morgan Counties

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Marion County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Logan County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

Marion County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Pendleton County

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Berkeley & Morgan Counties

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Infinite Pathways Medication Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction Center, 210 Virginia Street, Charleston, WV 25302.

Marion County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PAAC John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.

Mingo County

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Kermit Town Hall, Route 52, Kermit WV 25674.

Monroe County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV 24983.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church New Martinsville, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wyoming County

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Avenue, Pineville, WV 24874.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Brooke County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hancock County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 3136 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062.

Kanawha County

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25309.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

Marion County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hancock County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 Court Street, New Cumberland, WV 26047.

Kanawha County

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., PAAC St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.