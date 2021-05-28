COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 31 – June 5, 2021
Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.
All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.
Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.
Monday, May 31, 2021
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Berkeley & Morgan Counties
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25404.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Grant County
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Marion County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Logan County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.
Marion County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Pendleton County
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.
Pocahontas County
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Berkeley & Morgan Counties
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25404.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Infinite Pathways Medication Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction Center, 210 Virginia Street, Charleston, WV 25302.
Marion County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Mercer County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PAAC John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.
Mingo County
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Kermit Town Hall, Route 52, Kermit WV 25674.
Monroe County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV 24983.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Wetzel & Tyler Counties
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church New Martinsville, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.
Wyoming County
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Avenue, Pineville, WV 24874.
Friday, June 4, 2021
Brooke County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hancock County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 3136 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062.
Kanawha County
8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25309.
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Lewis County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.
Marion County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Mercer County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Pendleton County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.
Webster County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hancock County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 Court Street, New Cumberland, WV 26047.
Kanawha County
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., PAAC St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.