Gov. Ricketts' Memorial Day Statement

Media Contact:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day, which will be celebrated on May 31, 2021.  

 

“On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the brave men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms.  The liberties we enjoy have been secured for us by the courageous service of generations of patriots.  This weekend, let’s give thanks for the sacrifices made by so many Americans through the years to preserve this heritage and the blessings of liberty, peace, and self-government for all.” 

 

“I also ask all Nebraskans to remember two of our fallen heroes this Memorial Day.  Trooper Jerry Smith died in the line of duty while patrolling our state’s highways in 2019.  Last September, Investigator Mario Herrera of the Lincoln Police Department died from a gunshot wound he received while serving an arrest warrant.  These two men represent the highest ideals of what it means to be a Nebraskan—bravery, service, and sacrifice.  Please remember them this weekend and keep their families in your prayers.”

 

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a fun and relaxing holiday weekend.  Please buckle up and drive safely if you plan to travel.”

 

Flags are flying at half-staff through May 30, 2021 to honor the victims of the recent shooting in San Jose, California.  In observance of Memorial Day, they will remain at half-staff until noon on Monday (May 31st) at which point they will be raised to the top of the staff.

Gov. Ricketts’ Memorial Day Statement

