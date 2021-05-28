The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 Bezel, purchased and/or installed by Step-Har Medical

Models: Alaris Model 8100

Serial Numbers: 12747983 and 9919591

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 2

Date Initiated by Firm: February 26, 2021

Device Use

The Alaris Infusion Pump Module Model 8100 is used to deliver fluids such as medications, nutrients, blood, and other therapies into a person’s body, in controlled amounts. The bezel component is critical to the proper performance of the infusion pump. Bezels from Step-Har Medical are used to service and repair infusion pump modules.

Reason for Recall

Step-Har Medical is recalling the affected products and devices because the bezel components may crack or separate, leading to inaccurate delivery of fluids to patients. The separation of one or more bezel posts may result in:

free flow of fluids to a patient

over delivery or under delivery of fluids delivered to a patient

interruption of fluids delivered to a patient

If this device issue occurs, this could cause serious patient harm.

There have been no deaths, complaints or injuries reported for this recall.

This recall is related to Tenacore’s recent recall of the Alaris pump bezel assembly and Alaris infusion pumps repaired with the bezel assembly.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel serviced by Step-Har Medical

Patients who require care using the Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 with an affected bezel serviced by Step-Har Medical

What to Do

On February 26, 2021, Step-Har Medical sent a recall notification letter via email. Similar to the Tenacore recall notification, the letter requested that customers:

Review the serial number list of pumps that are potentially impacted by the recall.

Remove potentially affected devices from clinical use and immediately quarantine them

Contact Step-Har Medical to schedule bezel repair part replacement. The impacted bezel repair part must be replaced before the pump can be returned to service.

Complete and return the Customer Response Form

Contact Information

Customers who have questions about this recall should call 657-267-0054 or email stdoan@stepharmedical.com.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.