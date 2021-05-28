Phobio Trade-In for Devices
Phobio Trade-In for DevicesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Phobio, LLC, the leadership takes seriously the now decades-old tenet, “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.” In fact, Phobio, LLC found a way to circumvent the current electronics model of “Take. Make. Waste.” and make it environmentally sound.
It takes old devices, either make them new again or repurposes their parts to avoid waste dumped into landfills. While many cellphone carriers accept trade-in cellphones, they do not do it all themselves. Some do not accept these devices at all, so consumers need an alternative. Phobio, LLC provides that alternative.
All Devices Accepted at Phobio, LLC
Phobio, LLC does not limit the trades like the trade-in policies at cellular carriers. You can trade in smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. The simple process takes little effort on your part.
You register on their site and list your device. The site assigns a tracking number to your trade-in. You mail the device into Phobio, LLC.
Once it arrives, the staff at Phobio, LLC photographs any damage that occurred to the packaging during shipping. Its staff then opens the package and inspects the electronic device to determine its viability for re-use. These inspections and tests include:
-Plugging in the device to charge and powering it up.
-Software diagnostics to confirm its model number, erase data, and reinstall the operating system.
-The staff checks the system software and components for functionality.
-Checking for the activation lock on the device.
-Checking the functionality of the device components including buttons, camera, trackpad, keys, and device ports.
-Inspecting the screen for scratches and cracks, screen bruising, image burn-in, and dead pixels.
-Inspecting the body for cracks, dents, and deep scratches.
Phobio, LLC Helps the Environment
Not only does each consumer earn back money from recycling their device in this way, but they also help the environment. According to Phobio, LLC, every one million smartphone consumers recycle results in significant amounts of recovered copper, silver, gold, and palladium. Per one million devices, we recover:
-Copper - 35,000 pounds
-Silver - 772 pounds
-Gold - 75 pounds
-Palladium - 33 pounds.
The Atlanta, GA-based Phobio, LLC hopes its mechanism can end the process of “Take. Make. Waste.” So that the industrial model can change to the ecological model of “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.” With one billion cellphones currently in circulation, a ready storehouse of potentially recyclable materials exists. Most of those phones consumers will replace in the next three years.
When you replace your phone, use Phobio, LLC to trade in the old one. Earn back some of the value you paid for it and help the environment.
Jennifer Greene
Phobio, LLC
+ 17703612014
email us here