Global Medical Clothing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 675.56 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Medical Clothing Market by Product (Gowns, Coveralls, Others), End-Use (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global medical clothing market is expected to grow from USD 399.11 million in 2020 to USD 675.56 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

With the outbreak of a global covid-19 pandemic, the demand for medical clothing has surged exponentially. Market growth is projected to be boosted by the demand for high-quality medical care in healthcare facilities. Doctors and patients are also protected from infectious bacteria by wearing medical protective equipment. Furthermore, because these garments help to prevent the spread of contagions, they are extensively being used during the COVID-19 pandemic to shield healthcare employees, such as nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel. As per the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), about 600,000 total knee arthroplasty (TKA) operations were conducted in the United States in 2010, with the number expected to rise to over 3 million by 2030. The number of surgeries performed in the United States is expected to rise, fuelling the market growth.

Ongoing advances, combined with developments in the field of surgery, like standardizing practices, technological developments, and high-reliability organizing (HRO), are expected to propel the hospital sector's rise, and thus the demand for medical clothing. Stringent government regulations regarding the health of all the stakeholders in hospitals, along with fines for non-compliance, have resulted in more usage of medical protective clothing.

Key players operating in the global medical clothing market include Ansell, Delta Plus, Cardinal Health, Lakeland Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt., 3M, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Halyard Health, Derekduck Industries Corp., Tronex International, Inc., among others. To gain a significant market share in the global medical clothing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. 3M and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of medical clothing in the global market.

Gowns segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.3% in the year 2020

Based on product the market has been segmented into gowns, coveralls, and others. The gowns segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.3% in the year 2020. When treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, healthcare personnel wear fluid-resistant & impermeable medical clothing such as isolation gowns and surgical gowns. During the scarcity, disposable, non-sterile isolation gowns are being exchanged with reusable gowns made of cotton-polyester or polyester materials. Furthermore, medical gown use is restricted to surgical and sterile operations.

Hospitals segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.1% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-use, the global market has been divided into home healthcare, hospitals, outpatient/primary care facilities, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.1% in the year 2020. As per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), healthcare spending in the United States increased by 4.6 percent in 2018, reaching more than USD 3.6 trillion, with hospital care accounting for more than USD 1.19 trillion. The growing incidence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in hospital visits and re-admissions, which has boosted the supply of medical clothing in hospitals. The need for medical protective clothing in hospitals is expected to increase as the geriatric population grows, as well as the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and other diseases including AIDS and hepatitis.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Medical Clothing Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global medical clothing market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region accounted for the major market share of 38.6% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. Germany's market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2028, owing to a growing proportion of the country's aging population. In addition, the rise in same-day surgeries is expected to boost demand for medical protective clothing in the region. Infectious diseases led to the UK's healthcare and financial woes in 2017, accounting for 7% of all deaths. In the United Kingdom, the national immunization policy is seen as an important public health intervention. The rising number of infections causing health problems in the United Kingdom, along with antimicrobial resistance policies, has boosted the country's healthcare industry, boosting demand. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Japan, which is vulnerable to disasters, has a range of clinics, outpatient surgical/day centers, and emergency care facilities. Japan also has a large elderly population thus boosting the market growth.

About the report:

The global medical clothing market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

