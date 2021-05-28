Vets Returning Home, supporting veterans in their transition into stable lives, has joined NVBDC’s MVO Task Force
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
MVO Task Force achieves strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses
We are so thankful to partner with such an exceptionally great organization that’s doing such great work for our Veteran Business Owners.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC honors Military and Veteran Service Organizations that have partnered with us to demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving the opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), their families and their communities. The primary role of NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVO Task Force) is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
— Sandy Bower, CEO and Founder, Vets Returning Home
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force leadership, Keith King, CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller and LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director are building the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards for NVBDC programs.
"Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 22 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Vets Returning Home.
Vets Returning Home is a nonprofit and non-government funded organization dedicated to helping veterans’ transition into stable lives. The goal of Vets Returning Home is simple: to end chronic homelessness among veterans in their communities of Metro Detroit. Vets Returning Home is a volunteer operated 11,000 square foot facility with 43 beds and commercial kitchen. 6 of the 43 beds are dedicated to females only. They provide a stable and sober living environment to veterans in crisis. The nonprofit includes onsite services including employment readiness training, aid with job placement, disability benefit connection, legal support, and life skills training. They have proudly and successfully transitioned on average 250 veterans a year back into society as a fully functioning community member.
“We are so thankful to partner with such an exceptionally great organization that’s doing such great work for our Veteran Business Owners,” said by Sandy Bower, CEO and Founder, Vets Returning Home.
Community support both physical and financial has been vital to their ability to continue working towards their stated mission. The non-profit thrives on helping veterans with donations from the community. Their mission is complex, requiring more than putting a roof over the veterans’ heads. It requires an approach that addresses the “total veteran” and his needs and making sure they succeed after they are transitioned. Vets Returning Home serves as many as 800 meals a week through their kitchen, and they also help supplement many other families in the veteran community. The overall objective is to provide a clean, safe, sober living environment for veterans to as many of 4,000 Michigan veterans in crisis as they can. Monetary donations are very helpful, or a guest pay on their DTE, Consumers, Comcast account and Smart bus passes 30 day and join Sandy Bower weekly on her podcast as she shares her journey of how she got to the point of starting this amazing nonprofit, her up close and personal experiences that changed her life for the better, & so much more!: Sandysayspodcast.com
For more information on our collaboration with Vets Returning Home and learn how to become NVBDC Certified SD/VOB visit our website: www.nvbdc.org.
Additional support is available by calling us at (888)- CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn