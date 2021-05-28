June 2, 2021 Public Hearing on Updates to Classifications for Listed Species
Every six years the agency reviews and updates taxa group classifications for endangered, threatened, and special concern species.
Public Hearing Information: Date: June 2, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Online Webinar
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
- Register online by clicking this link
- Join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 898 5231
Submit a Comment:
- Email regulations@ncwildlife.org
- Mail written comments to Rule-making Coordinator, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701
Public Comment Period Closing Date: July 16, 2021