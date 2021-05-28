CORRECTION: Senegal's New Economic Policy to be outlined in Canada

Together with the Embassy of Senegal in Canada, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) is honoured to welcome high-level leadership and Ministerial representation from Senegal and Canada, as the West African leader joins The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

At the inaugural forum, the Republic of Senegal will present its new economic policy. As one of Africa's most respected markets, Senegal’s economic growth has been among the highest in Africa: between 2014 and 2018, remaining above 6% annually. GDP growth was 5.3% in 2019.

'It is a great privilege to welcome a nation that Canada regards as a reference for democratic governance and sustainable economic development, says Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business: ‘Senegal's impressive growth averaging 6% for much of the past decade is reflection of unparalleled opportunities in this incredible market'.

'Senegal and Canada enjoy a special relationship, showcased in Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to Africa last year, joined by the Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business,’ explained Her Excellency, Ambassador Viviane Bampassy, representing Senegal in Canada: ‘The opportunities are immense. I am proud of Senegal's role as a leading commercial partner to Canada's trade diversification agenda.

Official Program: Tuesday 1 June 2021 at 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 15:00 Dakar

RSVP (https://bit.ly/3fWeu13) or Learn More (https://bit.ly/3wD9CEC).

11:00 Call to Order (MC: Mr. Jacques NdoutouMvé)

11:01 Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah) & introduction of the Ambassador

11:05 Welcome Remarks: Ambassador Viviane Bampassy, The Ambassador of Senegal to Canada

11:10 Government of Canada: Hon. Rachel Bendayan (MP), Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

11:20 Keynote Speaker: Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path by Minister Amadou HOTT

11:30 Panel on Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path

Moderator: Christian Azarian, Commercial Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada in Senegal

Panelists

El Hadji Ibrahima Boutouthe Mané, Director of Cooperation, External Financing and Private Sector Development

Evelyn Dioh SIMPA, Executive Director, WIC Capital

12:05 Q&A and deliberations begin

12:30 Formal Closing

See more and download the speaker biographies (https://bit.ly/3fPVO2M).

The event will include translation services and is followed by the Virtual Trade Mission to Senegal on 7 September 2021. Save the Date (https://bit.ly/3yKqRWr) for this exciting trade mission by registering early (at no cost).

For more information: Garreth Bloor President The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business Tel: +1.647.667.1223 Email: garreth@canadaafrica.ca Manulife Building RTO 55 Bloor Street West, PO Box 19553 Toronto, Ontario M4W 3T9