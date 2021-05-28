BIDDING OPEN: $42 million Juslyn Vineyards, Villa, and Inventory Selling to the Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Juslyn Vineyards & Villa, 2900 Spring Mountain Road, St. Helena, CA Tuscan villa and guest house with high-end finishes Vineyard in Napa Valley's Spring Mountain District AVA Award-winning 97-point Robert Parker rated wines Substantial inventory of Juslyn Vineyards wine

With a starting bid of $20M, Juslyn Vineyards and Villa will be selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Acclaimed Agents Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go.

The vineyard’s well-established legacy presents the rare opportunity for the new owner to purchase the property and release their first vintage under their new label.” — Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that bidding is now open for Juslyn Vineyards and Villa, inclusive of a vineyard, private Tuscan villa, legacy wine brand, and a substantial inventory of wine, all perched atop a grassy knoll in Napa Valley with views of the vineyards, lush gardens, and wine country. Listed for $42 million, with a current ask of $20 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on June 3rd. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

"With only 7 days remaining to bid, now is the time to register for one of our finest auction offerings to date,” said Chairman, Chad Roffers. “The vineyard’s well-established legacy presents the rare opportunity for the new owner to purchase the property and release their first vintage under their new label with a substantial inventory of Robert Parker 95+ Rated Wine included with the property. The income potential is as appealing as the property itself.”

Located within the acclaimed Spring Mountain District AVA, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs and wine connoisseurs alike. The prestigious Spring Mountain District AVA is one of the highest regarded mountain appellations in the Napa Valley. Thanks to over 18 years of vine maturation and the founders’ dedication in creating and nurturing the estate, the hillside 6-acre vineyard boasts three tons of harvest per acre. With over 2,200 vines per acre, the vineyard’s double spacing yields a more robust flavor profile in each varietal, and the south-facing vineyard is optimal for the vines to grow. Spring Mountain District AVA’s unique soil and microclimate presents some of the highest quality of fruit Napa Valley has to offer.

“My wife and I fell in love with Napa Valley, and in 1997 our dream of creating our own vineyard became a reality. We founded Juslyn Vineyards and have been committed to making the best wines possible ever since, resulting in top-ratings from Robert Parker,” stated Perry Butler, seller. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions for the sale of our property. This has been a labor of love for many years, and I’m confident Concierge Auctions and their team of experts will find our end users.”

The estate hosts a field blend of 90% premium mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, and small amounts of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. Since its first vintage in 2001, the Juslyn label has amassed over thirty 90-point rated wines.

Set on over 40 acres, the vineyard additionally comes with a custom-built villa and guest house, both complete with high-end finishes, vaulted ceilings, and French doors throughout. Its classic beauty is matched by the sweeping panoramic views from the estate’s elevated vantage point. The wide variety of outdoor entertaining areas provide options for alfresco parties with the estate’s own vineyards as an idyllic backdrop. Additional features include an 80-foot swimmer’s pool; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven; koi ponds; stone-terraced organic vegetable and flower gardens; and lush, sprawling grounds. This coveted Napa Valley estate presents an incredible opportunity to bottle your own legacy.

Juslyn Vineyards and Villa is quietly nestled behind a private gate down the long drive, and yet is only minutes away from the middle of Saint Helena and its longstanding traditions, like the Friday morning farmers market that started in 1986. Napa Valley also boasts some of the most beautiful championship golf courses in the world, including Silverado Resort and Spa with its two PGA championship golf courses, as well as a Michelin star restaurant. For easy travel, four international airports are within a 2-hour drive.

Juslyn Vineyards and Villa is available for showings Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4pm by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 31 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.