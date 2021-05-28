LAUSD Backs Down on Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
LAUSD Superintendent Beutner and HR Head Del Cueto Back Down After Employees Sue Over Their Illegal COVID-19 Vaccine MandateSANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) helped employees of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) to sue LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and HR head Linda Del Cueto over their illegal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Now, after months of pressure, the California School Boards Association (CSBA) has conceded the merits of the lawsuit and walked back their position.
No COVID-19 shot available today has been licensed or approved by FDA, rather, they have been issued under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). As HFDF’s legal team has argued, consistent with federal law, EUA products are “investigational” and as such may not be mandated. In fact, the terms of the EUA specifically require that recipients of EUA products be informed of the benefits, risks, and “the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.”
While the defendants have not yet legally admitted defeat, CSBA spokesman Troy Flint told The San Diego Tribune, “K-12 schools or districts, on their own, cannot require the COVID vaccines while the vaccines only have emergency use authorization.”
As evidenced by the lawsuit against LAUSD’s Beutner and Del Cueto, Flint conceded, “A school or district would likely face public backlash and legal challenges if it decides unilaterally to require COVID vaccinations for students, the association noted.”
LAUSD’s COVID mandate and threat of termination for employees choosing not to take these experimental injections violates not only federal law but the basic human right to bodily autonomy. No American should be forced to choose between feeding their family and injecting themselves with any product, particularly an experimental one, as are all the COVID vaccinations.
Ever since the world learned of the abominations committed by the Nazi regime, which lead to the Nuremberg Code, free nations have recognized that forced medical experimentation of any kind is both inhumane and unethical. This human right against medical experimentation has been ratified by the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki and the US Code of Federal Regulations. In 2005, the General Conference of UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, requiring free and informed consent for the practice of ethical medicine. There can be no doubt these treaties and regulations reaffirm the basic human right to bodily autonomy and the right to voluntary informed consent.
It is time for all Americans to reject the notion that a government or a government bureaucrat wields the power or authority to force another human being to violate their person with an unwanted medical intervention. If Americans can be forcibly medicated, we are not free.
