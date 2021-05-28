Quidel, Cue Health Inc., Lucira Health, Ellume Health, Abbott, Healgen Scientific, Xiamen Boson Biotech, Hangzhou Laihe Biotech, Eurofins, Megna Health, Therma Bright, My Health Checked, OraSure technologies, Roche, City Health, Trivitron, Mylab, Labcorp, and Nanomix, are key recognized companies in the industry. Other notable players in the field of remote testing by providing facility to collect samples at home includes but not limited to EverlyWell, LetsGetChecked, Phosphorus, Hims & Hers, Picture by Fulgent Genetics, and Vitagene.

Browse TOC on “Global Over The Counter & Remote Test For Covid-19 Market - Forecast to 2026”

Over the counter & remote test for Covid-19 is a self test kit to diagnose the virus. The introduction of this testing method is very beneficial for the people having mild symptoms and want to get assure of the transmission. Government of different countries has strongly supported the introduction of these kits to control the community transmission and diagnose & treat the infection at an early stage.

Retail store being the widely used distribution channel

Approvals from the government along with wide product availability and reach are among the key factors to drive growth in the retail store distribution channel network. Other important driver in this segment is the non-requirement of the prescription while purchasing the home testing kit.

Home testing will lead the end-use segment

Introduction of OTC & remote test for covid-19 made it easier for consumers to conduct self test home. This end-use holds the high potential and will dominate the market. Self assurance at early stage along with appropriate control of community transmission are key factors to contribute growth in this segment.

North America dominated the industry

North America OTC & remote test for covid-19 market, dominated by the U.S. holds the largest share in the industry. Early product approvals along with government support to facilitate self testing are among the key factors to drive the product demand in the U.S. market. Wide product availability without prescription made the over all testing experience easy for consumers to take necessary steps if tested positive.

This implementation took place to break the community transmission and to diagnose and treat the infection at an early stage. Companies are also working rigorously to make this test reliable and compatible enough to conduct the test on children above two years of age. Walmart, CVS, and Walgreen are three stores where the consumer can purchase the kit. Currently, FDA has approved three companies’ kit which needs no prescription. Abbott, Ellume, and Labcorp are those three companies.

T echnology advancement and product reach are key strategies

Cue Health Inc., Quidel, Ellume Health, Lucira Health, Abbott, Xiamen Boson Biotech, Healgen Scientific, Hangzhou Laihe Biotech, Megna Health, Eurofins, Therma Bright, OraSure technologies, Mylab, Roche, City Health, Trivitron, My Health Checked, Nanomix, and Labcorp are major identified companies with commercialized products in the industry.

Global Industry Share is in its initial stage and fragmented in nature. High involvement of the regulations by different countries in domestic market makes the market more standardized and sustained in nature. New market entrants are expected in the industry over the forecast period.

EverlyWell, Phosphorus, LetsGetChecked, Hims & Hers, Vitagene, and Picture by Fulgent Genetics are among the major home collection testing kit providers in the North American market.





Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-over-the-counter-remote-test-for-covid-19-market-3206





Collection Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Nasal Swab

Saliva Swab

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Pharmacy

Supermarket or retail stores

Online

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Home testing

Point of care

Clinics





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





