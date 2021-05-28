QUAI DAO DeFi Accelerator, QUAI Token to Be Listed on Hotbit

QUAI DAO DeFi Accelerator token (QUAI) will be listed on Hotbit exchange, the 3rd largest exchange for altcoins in the cryptocurrency market. Trading for the QUAI/ETH pair starts on May 31st, 2021 9:00 UTC.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAI DAO Global DeFi Accelerator helps projects unlock their potential by providing a diverse spectrum of services by Utilizing its expert team and resources to provide projects a clear path for their go-to-market strategy while assuring investors that projects on boarded by QUAI are vetted and professionally developed.



QUAI is setting the standard for DeFi Accelerators and DeFi focused investment platforms, by on-boarding carefully selected projects that are innovative and have sustainable growth potential.

"Innovations in the DeFi industry should provide a frictionless experience for the user, as DeFi develops and continues to replace inefficient traditional financial markets. User experience, the ease of use is paramount to creating a successful DeFi protocol," says Victor Yampolsky, co-founder of QUAI DAO.

QUAI DAO has already amassed a substantial pipeline of projects, each carefully selected project being a first mover in their relevant addressable market. Another highly anticipated announcement for new projects accelerated by QUAI is a new partnership for the creation of the first DeFi Experiences and Merchandising Platform for Soccer.

On May 30th, at 10:00 UTC, HotBit will be hosting an AMA with the QUAI DAO co-founder in the official HotBit Telegram group. The focus of the upcoming discussion is what QUAI DAO has accomplished and what awaits QUAI token holders on the near-term horizon for 2021, such projects as QUAI Invest/QUAI Interchange, MeDIA eYe NFT Ads Creator Portal, ASKOLEND on BSC, and other projects.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO is a platform for investors and professionals focused on creating sustainable value by generating consistent capital yields while accelerating technologically innovative projects. QUAI DAO can support innovative DeFi projects in their development while providing investors the opportunity to receive consistent yields and maximize ROI on capital allocations.

HotBit is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founded in 2018, HotBit has listed 547 trading pairs, as per CoinMarketCap on October 14th, 2019, and has accumulated over 1 million registered users from more than 170 countries. This exchange provides high liquidity and safety both for projects and traders.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/quaicollective/

Medium: https://quaidao.medium.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quai-dao-defi-fueled-accelerator

Twitter: https://twitter.com/QuaiGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/QuaiDAOCommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quai.global/

Media Contact

Company: Quai Dao

Contact: Mada Miro, Social Media & Marketing Manager

E-mail: quaicollective@quaidao.io

Website: https://quaidao.io/

SOURCE: Quai Dao