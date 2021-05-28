At 17% CAGR, Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 4 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market in 2020 was approximately USD 1.9 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% and is anticipated to reach around USD 4 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Organovo Holdings, Inc., Renishaw Plc, 3T RPD Ltd., Prodways Groups, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Printed Medical Devices Market By Component (Software & Services, 3D Printers & 3D Bioprinters, Material, & Others), By Type (Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopedic Guides, Surgical Instrument, & Retractors), By Technology (Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Electronic Beam Melting (EMB) Technology, Selective Layer Sintering (SLS) Technology, Photopolymerization, Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Technology, Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) Technology, & Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Technology), By End-Users (Medical & Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, & Academic Institutions), and By Regions - Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4 Billion by 2026. The global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% from 2021 to 2026”.

Notable factors that are responsible for the growth of the 3D printed medical device market are a considerable increase of similar applications in the market. Furthermore, these structures offer a longer-lasting life cycle alongside a better fit than traditional components. With future developments in the structure and material utilization, a wider range of applications can be implemented using customized 3D printed medical devices. This will boost the growth of the market from a positive perspective.

An uptake of personalized surgeries for cosmetic effects will open the opportunities for a rise in 3D printed medical devices. Advancements in computer-aided design will further help create complex structures required for minuscule operations. Furthermore, these parts take a lesser toll on the human body and possess less risk than their counterparts.

Industry Major Market Players

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

Concept Laser GmbH

Arcam AB

Biomedical Modelling Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Renishaw Plc

3T RPD Ltd.

Prodways Groups

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Envisiontec GmbH

Market Dynamics

The 3D printing powder market is based on packing tons of services under one roof for maximum capitalization. In essence, 3D Systems Corporation holds a considerable market share in the space as they include a wide range of products. Their product line includes desktop 3D printers, printing materials, cloud-sourced customized parts, 3D fabrication solutions, and many more. Stratasys includes a similar portfolio and caters to sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, education, and commercial to name a few. Collaborations are often part of exchanging and combining technological advancements. Materials coupled with a number of medical professionals in their region can help lower the cost of trials and also improve the safety ratings of such products.

The global 3D printed medical devices market can be segmented on the basis of components into software & services, 3D printers & 3D bioprinters, material, and others. Additionally, the material segment can be further bifurcated into plastics, biomaterials, metals, & alloys. The software & services segment is expected to retain the highest market value during the forecast period owing to recent technological advancements and an increased need for higher quality 3D printed products.

The global 3D printed medical device market can be segmented on the basis of technology into laser beam melting (LBM) technology, electronic beam melting (EMB) technology, selective layer sintering (SLS), photopolymerization, selective laser melting (SLM), fused deposition modeling (FDM) and direct metal laser sintering (DMLS). Polymerization is expected to recoup the highest market share during the forecast period owing to an increased use case across all sectors for a wide range of applications.

Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

The global 3D printed medical devices market can be segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, end-user, and regions.

On the basis of components, the 3D printed medical devices market can be divided into software & services, 3D printers & 3D bioprinters, material, and others. The material segment can be further bifurcated into plastics, biomaterials, metals & alloys. The software and services segment accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue generation owing to an increase of advent in technological advancements for the production of higher quality 3D printed medical devices. On the basis of type, the 3D printed medical devices market can be divided into surgical guides, dental guides, craniomaxillofacial guides, orthopedic guides, surgical instruments, and retractors. Surgical guides are expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period owing to improved accuracy of 3D printed medical devices over their traditional counterparts and accurate implant restoration abilities. On the basis of technology, the 3D printed medical devices market can be divided into laser beam melting (LBM) technology, electronic beam melting (EMB) technology, selective layer sintering (SLS), photopolymerization, selective laser melting (SLM), fused deposition modeling (FDM) and direct metal laser sintering (DMLS). Photopolymerization is expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period owing to an exponential growth of technology across the medical sector in terms of processing similar applications. On the basis of end-users, the 3D printed medical devices market can be divided into medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and academic institutions.

Asia-Pacific Will Lead the Market In Terms Of Global Revenue During The Forecast Period

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share on a global scale. Factors pertaining to a higher rise of revenue generation in the sector, an increased number of skilled technicians, and a comparable range of implemented 3D printing research centers in the region will boost the growth of the market to a larger extent. Additionally, an overwhelming need for 3D printing medical devices and implants in condensing the need of the growing population in the region will further drive the market value of the 3D printed medical devices to the larger extent.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

