Firebeatz and Star-studded Lineup to Perform at NFT BAZL

NFT BAZL to feature performances by world-class artists in Miami’s top high-tech venue.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT BAZL, the first-ever art exhibition of its kind, is set to feature a group of influential music artists who will accompany its physical and digital art installations. The event will take place at South Beach Miami’s The Temple House on June 2nd.

The Temple House is one of the most iconic Art Deco properties in the East Coast designed by L. Murray Dixon himself. Its technologically-advanced facilities have been used for events, art installations, and music videos by leading galleries and artists. For NFT BAZL, it will host live performances by the likes of Anna Deferran and New York’s Soho House and Club Eleven resident DJ Wasabi. All of which will be part of a seven-hour livestream on Decentraland, starting at 6 pm EST.

Most notably, the event will feature a set by acclaimed producers Firebeatz, known for their work with leading EDM figures such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, and Tiesto. The duo will be releasing new music and have their own NFT drop.

Attendees to NFT BAZL will be able to enjoy these performances while they place their bids for over 100 works curated by the prestigious secondary art market specialist Estelle Ohayon. These include valuable masterpieces from top NFT artists such as Punk Me Tender, Max Jamali, D-Snow 23, Fidia, Hijack, Alessandra Maskita, Rasmus Benjamin, Transparent, Daniel Mazzone, Paul Rousso, and Super Buddha.

The event is organized by blockchain firm and wealth management platform Elitium and the influential digital asset investment firm GDA Capital. Both will also be hosting the two-day virtual NFT Summit as part of an effort to “bridge the gap between NFTs and the real world.”

“We’re excited to introduce an event that will not only change art exhibitions but will also be a next step for music and entertainment. We’re also excited to host our physical event at The Temple House, one of the most innovative venues in Miami.” – Elitium Founder and CEO Raoul Milhado.

“This is a big step for NFTs and blockchain technology adoption in general. Having these world-class artists participate directly with new technology is a fundamental part of letting people know that these tools can be a part of their day-to-day lives.” – GDA Group Co-Founder and CEO Michael Gord.

Tickets for NFT BAZL are available at nftbazl.com.

About Elitium

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. For more information visit www.elitium.io.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. For more information visit www.gda.capital.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





Attachment