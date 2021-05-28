Global Virtual Event Platforms Market 2021 Latest Innovation, Top Technology, Increasing Demand, Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth & Forecast to 2026

The Global Virtual Event Platforms Market report features one-by-one business profiles of major vendors. For each end-use market, it offers a supply-demand ratio breakdown. A geographical analysis has been given based on growth opportunities, market share, and key countries. The benefits and drawbacks of the Virtual Event Platforms market usage are discussed. The report covered in-depth study of industry competition dynamics to give user a competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual event platform enable the organizations to make new connections and boost their businesses. These platforms can be easily hosted and are easy to connect with the people. These platforms require lesser investment but give better returns. Thus the low budget companies can also adopt these platforms. Today, in this globalized and interconnected world event is the most essential part of connection between clients and companies. Educational institutions, government associations, hospital sectors, and companies use these platforms to conduct events which are accelerating the Global Virtual Events Platform Market.

The Global Virtual Events Platform Market is witnessing a rapid rise due to the pandemic as almost all the in-office work is shut and work from home is offered by companies. And, companies use such platforms to stay connected with the teams or organize events staying safe. More people are inclined towards these platforms as they are cost-efficient and extremely beneficial. The covid-19 impact is the major driver of the market as the offline service providers are shut down due to the government-enforced restrictions and growing communication across borders. The introduction to virtual event platforms is rapidly growing enabling users from different locations to remain connected through the internet which has offers flexibility to the users.

Moreover, the educational spending and commercial spending regarding the virtual events in the developed and developing countries is increased at a rapid pace. Also, the use of mobile phones, the internet, and more is driving more users to these platforms due to easy accessibility and convenience. Some of the best virtual event platforms in the Global Virtual Event Platforms Market are Hopin, vFairs, Hubilo, Remo Conference, PheedLoop, Socio, Run The World, Cvent, Brazen, and Airmeet among others.

Moreover, it is the best platform which helps people from different countries get connected virtually to the events communicate with each other. Additionally, a flexible pricing structure is provided to the users which make the virtual event platforms option more economical. Also, due to the introduction to technology platforms like zoom and more such platforms have enabled more people adopt such platforms thereby driving the Global Virtual Event Platforms Market.

For Competitor Segment, The Report Includes Global Key Players of Virtual Event Platforms Market:

InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, BevyLabs, Hopin, Influitive, RainFocus, Eventzilla, Socio, Brazen, SpotMe, Accelevents, TOCCA, Whova, Boomset, KitApps, All In The Loop, PheedLoop, 6Connex, Airmeet, HexaFair, Intrado Corporation, EventXtra, Eventtia

For Product Type Segment, This Report Listed Main Product Type of Virtual Event Platforms Market:

Virtual Conference

Virtual Job Fair

Virtual Exhibition

For End Use/Application Segment, This Report Focuses on The Status And Outlook For Key Applications. End users are also listed:

Government

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Virtual Event Platforms Segment by Type

2.3 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Virtual Event Platforms Segment by Application

2.5 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Players

3.1 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Virtual Event Platforms Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Event Platforms Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Virtual Event Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Virtual Event Platforms by Regions

4.1 Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Virtual Event Platforms Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Virtual Event Platforms by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Event Platforms by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Virtual Event Platforms Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

