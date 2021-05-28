Modo25 secures latest six-figure investment from investor, John McDonnell
Leeds, UK: Having hit ambitious growth targets, digital martech innovator , Modo25 (www.modo25.com ) has secured another six-figure investment.
This time the investment has come from new investor, John McDonnell. This is the third six-figure performance related investment that the company has received in the past six months. This latest investment will enable Modo25 to add to its existing local recruitment drive which is already seeking to bring 40 new digital jobs into Yorkshire.
John McDonnell, who recently joined the Modo25 board, is an entrepreneur with considerable experience in electronics manufacturing, software development and sales. He also chairs the Connect Leaders Forum at Connect Yorkshire, a not-for-profit business which helps small businesses to grow. Modo25 fits well with his target profile of fast-paced, high growth digital disruptors that can put Yorkshire on the map.
Commenting on his investment in Modo25, McDonnell said, “I’ve known Modo25’s CEO John Readman for a good few years and I’ve been impressed by his energy and drive to succeed. The business model he is deploying is eminently sensible and the ‘Software as a Service’ solutions they provide deliver real benefit to online retailers globally. I am looking forward to helping on the board and watching the Modo25 team fulfil their ambitions.”
Modo25’s CEO, John Readman, sees the new investment as a sign of belief in the performance of Modo25’s business model, noting, “We’re thrilled that John has invested into the Modo25 vision. Thanks to his investment, we can expand our ambitious on-going recruitment drive which will already bring over 40 jobs to Leeds and the surrounding areas.”
Modo25 is the powerhouse behind the martech platform, BOSCO™. The machine learning platform that helps retailers and businesses to increase the returns from their digital marketing and measures the success of their organic and paid media channels when compared to competitors.
