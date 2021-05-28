SlideUpLift Launches Presentation Themes: An out of the box solution for Business Professionals

SlideUpLift's PowerPoint Themes

SlideUpLift, one of the largest online presentation template libraries has launched PowerPoint themes to solve the presentation needs of business professionals.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a busy business professional, making presentations on the fly can often be tedious. Be it, clients, investors, management, or even your own team- everyone wants to see you present well. A good and engaging presentation builds confidence in ideas and shows the audience the commitment you have put into the effort, and builds respect for you as a professional. Effective presentations can indeed make a big difference between glorious success on the one hand and being seen as running around in circles on the other. Easier said than done? No time or skills to make presentations that really communicate the story you want to tell?

Or maybe not. Enter SlideUpLift.

SlideUpLift, as a leading provider of presentation tools, has come up with the perfect solution for this problem - presentation themes. Presentation themes are pre-designed, expertly crafted, content-rich presentation decks that industry experts curate. Think of these as a collection of slide templates designed to address a particular situation. Examples of these situations include Quarterly Business Reviews, a business proposal discussion, Project Kick-Off, a Business Case meeting, etc., amongst a large variety of situations professionals routinely face. SlideUpLift’s presentation themes provide a whole presentation to cover the range of topics that should be covered for these situations. For instance, a Project Kick-off deck (which is a must-do before starting any project) should have a Project charter, Timelines, project governance, RASCI, Interaction schedule, etc. Business Professionals can use this framework to frame their thoughts and ideas in a way that is easy to present.

These presentation themes already follow industry standards and wisdom, curated by management consultants with decades of experience. This protects you and your team from missing out on critical information for your clients, investors, or stakeholders. As a result, you can safely augment your delegation efforts since you are assured that the team is paying attention to the various facets of the presentation needs.

Themes do end up saving business professionals a lot of their precious time and simplify the process of making presentations.

So much for the function. Yet when it comes to presentations, form is equally important: All of SlideUpLift’s PowerPoint themes are carefully designed, using optimal color theory, font usage, shape selection, and appropriate proportions. Vision science experts at SlideUpLift, recognize how the audience processes and receives the messages and design slides that are fit to the purpose of the communication intent.

Project Managers, Scrum Masters, Change Management Strategists, Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, and other business professionals can find most of their presentation needs met through SlideUpLift’s extensive collection of easily downloadable and 100% editable presentations themes. These themes are built both for Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, the industry standard for presentation creation.

SlideUpLift is committed to bringing the most innovative and impactful solutions for every business professional’s presentation needs and is constantly adding new themes and PowerPoint templates to their already vast collection. Head on over to SlideUpLift.com to browse through their new additions to presentation themes and find the perfect presentation theme or PowerPoint deck for all business needs.

An Introduction to SlideUpLift