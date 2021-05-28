Food Allergen Testing Market to hit USD 1,264.3 Million by 2028 - Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Strategic Framework, and Upcoming Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growth in numbers of allergic conditions among customers and rise in food recall for undeclared allergen products boosting demand for food allergen testing market.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Allergen Testing Market Size By Technology (Biosensors-Based, Immunoassay-Based, PCR, Other Technologies) Food Tested (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Baby Food and Infant Formula, Meat and Poultry, Dairy Products, Beverages, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global food allergen testing market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth in numbers of allergic conditions among customers, rise in food recall for undeclared allergen products and increased cognizance among patrons about the safety of food products is driving the global food allergen testing market.

Adroit Market Research report on global food allergen testing market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global food allergen testing market have been studied in detail.

More than 160 foods and food additives are identified to be capable to source allergic responses in humans. Fundamentally harmless, an allergen has the prospective to cause a hostile reaction in the human body’s immune system. Well, it turns out to be the food manufacturer’s accountability to find allergenic ingredients in their product recipes, plus any that have the possibility to pollute the production procedure, through suitable labelling.

The global food allergen testing market is categorized based on technology and food tested. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into biosensors-based, immunoassay-based, PCR, and other technologies. The immunoassay-based technology dominated the market in 2020.

North America dominated the market for food allergen testing in 2020, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to progression in baby product for consumption. Key players of the global food allergen testing market include General Mills, Eurofins Scientific, Neogen, Nutrition Point, ALS Limited, SGS S.A., Intertek Group, Alpro UK, Pamelas Goods, Amys Kitchen among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Outlook Food Allergen Testing Market by Food Tested, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Food Allergen Testing Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Food Allergen Testing Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

