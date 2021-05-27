Continued restoration work turns up the volume on Deception Pass bridge

Meggan Carrigg Davidson, communications, 360-757-5966 Shane Spahr, project engineer, 360-848-7103

Expect daytime noise, overnight lane closures on SR 20 bridges

OAK HARBOR – Returning summer weather cranks up sandblasting work on the historic Deception Pass bridge, beginning Friday, May 28.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed painting Canoe Pass bridge and will start removing old paint on Deception Pass bridge. This work is part of a multi-year project to preserve the iconic structures.

Noisy work The loud sandblasting work will occur between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, Monday through Sunday. It will take months for crews to remove the old paint and add a fresh coat, which protects the steel from corrosion.

On and near the bridges, travelers and park visitors can expect noise levels similar to a rock concert. Park staff will have free earplugs available for visitors. Caretakers should consider packing ear protection for children.

Limited parking and overnight lane closures Parking near the highway is always limited. Crews are using many of the usual parking turnouts along State Route 20 for equipment, including the parking lot south of Deception Pass bridge, which will be closed until March 2022.

To prevent back-ups on the highway, consider entering the park at Cornet Bay Road and follow signs to North Beach. Visitors can follow signed trails by foot from the North Beach access parking lots. Travelers can also use the entrance north of the bridge at Bowman Bay, off Rosario Road, to access Lighthouse Point with unique bridge views.

Travelers should also expect overnight lane closures across the bridges Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. The bridges will remain open, but traffic will alternate through just one lane. The closures allow crews from Cekra, Inc. to move equipment and materials safely around the work zone.

Deception Pass State Park The 3,854-acre Deception Pass State Park includes a marine and camping park with 14.5 miles of saltwater shoreline and 6.4 miles of freshwater shoreline on three lakes. The park is located on two islands — Fidalgo to the north and Whidbey to the south. Canoe Pass and Deception Pass bridges connect the two islands, creating a gateway for exploration. More park details, including help trip planning, are available online.