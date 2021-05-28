Hayatt Med-Tech Develops World’s First Fully-Automated, Non-Invasive and Multi-Parameter COVID-19 Rapid Screening Device
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayatt Med-Tech, an innovative and disruptive startup in the medical technology industry, today announced the development of Hayatt Thermox-D, a patent-pending fully-automated state-of-the-art device capable of performing rapid multi-parameter COVID-19 screening. This groundbreaking device provides communities and businesses a novel solution to mitigate the risk of infectious disease transmission, allowing them to more safely resume in-person activities and combat the progression of this devastating global pandemic.
Eradication of COVID-19 would require 80-90% of the population to acquire and maintain COVID-19 immunity either via prior infection or vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity. Despite the recent development, approval, and ongoing relentless efforts to ramp up the production of highly effective and safe vaccine options, which have certainly helped to reduce mortality and hospitalization numbers, herd immunity will not be easily or quickly achieved due to numerous factors.
In the meantime, it is crucial to understand and accept that learning to live with this virus is our new normal. Utilizing technological advancements in devising effective strategies for return-to-work and in-person activities is essential for re-establishing relative normalcy. Investing appropriate resources into establishing relatively safe and healthy environments for employees, customers, and community members will lead to instilling trust and confidence in people regarding such establishments, which subsequently will help bring people back.
Hayatt Med-Tech launched the Thermox-D to provide businesses and communities a unique and cost-effective solution to promoting health and safety without sacrificing the core values in employee and customer experience. With succeeding at slowing down the progression of the pandemic being of utmost importance, Thermox-D is designed to help stay ahead of the virus thru providing an additional protective measure against COVID-19 by more rigorously and accurately identifying symptoms and potentially preventing transmission of the disease. Utilizing the latest in automated screening technology, this cutting-edge integrated device eliminates the necessity for human interface, offers portability, programmed self-disinfection, and an all-in-one body temperature, oxygen saturation level, and pulse rate rapid screening and monitoring capability.
Thermox-D is capable of screening multiple parameters and identifying acute symptoms of COVID-19 within mere 12 seconds, including fully-automated self-disinfection after each and every screening session. It includes a customizable alarm indicator and will be offered in several models of varying screening capacity. Businesses and organizations in various industries and numerous communities all over the world could significantly benefit from the availability of such an innovative screening device as the first line of defense against COVID-19.
“We are excited to announce the launch of our revolutionary Thermox-D screening device to serve as a key element for the future of work and safer re-engagement in social activities,” said Fezan Hayat, Founder, and CEO, Hayatt Med-Tech. “As the world continues to grapple with the multifaceted conundrum of adopting to life with this destructive virus to a certain degree for the foreseeable future, we sincerely hope to help society address the complex global challenge of finding the delicate balance between cautiously navigating thru this overwhelming pandemic and bringing relative normalcy back to life.”
About Hayatt Med-Tech
Hayatt Med-Tech is a privately held medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in support of the continuous improvement of healthcare for mankind. The company is focused on conducting cutting edge medical technology research and strives to develop, manufacture, and bring to market state-of-the-art devices and diagnostics to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and scientists, businesses and communities, healthcare systems as well as society to advance standards of care, save lives, and contribute to sustainable healthcare. Hayatt Med-Tech has assembled an extraordinary team of medical scientists and physicians, chemical and biomedical engineers, software engineers and physicists, dynamic entrepreneurs, and savvy industry veterans, together driven to solve complex challenges in healthcare vital to enabling early and accurate diagnosis of health problems, timely and sufficient intervention, improved treatment and recovery outcomes, and overall quality of life.
