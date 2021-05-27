Gov. Cox signs special session bills

May 27, 2021

Salt Lake City (May 27, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox took action on bills from last week’s special session. The governor signed 16 bills, including SB1001, Appropriations Adjustments, which also had a line item veto. The letter explaining this line item veto is attached. He also signed SCR101, which recognizes the contributions of Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

“I’m honored to join with Sen. Jani Iwamoto and Rep. Karen Kwan in support of our AAPI community,” Gov. Cox said. “We must condemn anti-Asian hate in all its forms and celebrate the unique economic and cultural contributions of our AAPI community members.”

HB1001 Peace Officer Training Amendments, Romero, A. HB1002 Juvenile Justice Amendments, Snow, L. HB1003 Government Building Regulation Amendments, Ray, P. HB1004 COVID-19 Grant Program Amendments, Schultz, M. HB1005 Redistricting Amendments, Ray, P. HB1006 Sheriff Release Amendments, Lisonbee, K. HB1007 Face Covering Requirements, Peterson, V. HB1008 Bond Authorization Amendments, Schultz, M. HB1009 Health Spa Services Protection Act Amendments, Dunnigan, J. SB1002 Group Gang Enhancement Amendments, Thatcher, D. SB1003 Electronic Cigarette Product and Nicotine Product Amendments, Bramble, C. SB1004 Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendments, Mayne, K. SB1005 Upstart Amendments, Fillmore, L. SB1007 Public Notice Amendments, Mayne, K. SCR101 Concurrent Resolution Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities, Iwamoto, J.

