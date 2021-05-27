Gov. Cox signs special session bills

May 27, 2021
Salt Lake City (May 27, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox took action on bills from last week’s special session. The governor signed 16 bills, including SB1001, Appropriations Adjustments, which also had a line item veto. The letter explaining this line item veto is attached. He also signed SCR101, which recognizes the contributions of Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
“I’m honored to join with Sen. Jani Iwamoto and Rep. Karen Kwan in support of our AAPI community,” Gov. Cox said. “We must condemn anti-Asian hate in all its forms and celebrate the unique economic and cultural contributions of our AAPI community members.”
|HB1001
|Peace Officer Training Amendments, Romero, A.
|HB1002
|Juvenile Justice Amendments, Snow, L.
|HB1003
|Government Building Regulation Amendments, Ray, P.
|HB1004
|COVID-19 Grant Program Amendments, Schultz, M.
|HB1005
|Redistricting Amendments, Ray, P.
|HB1006
|Sheriff Release Amendments, Lisonbee, K.
|HB1007
|Face Covering Requirements, Peterson, V.
|HB1008
|Bond Authorization Amendments, Schultz, M.
|HB1009
|Health Spa Services Protection Act Amendments, Dunnigan, J.
|SB1002
|Group Gang Enhancement Amendments, Thatcher, D.
|SB1003
|Electronic Cigarette Product and Nicotine Product Amendments, Bramble, C.
|SB1004
|Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendments, Mayne, K.
|SB1005
|Upstart Amendments, Fillmore, L.
|SB1007
|Public Notice Amendments, Mayne, K.
|SCR101
|Concurrent Resolution Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities, Iwamoto, J.
# # #