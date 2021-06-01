In Honor of Pride Month, Telos Gifting Adds Ways to Help Customers Celebrate
Our goal is to create a line of assorted designs for all of our products that is inclusive and supports our mission to move humanity to love each other more, and faster, through beautiful gift giving.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Pride month, Telos Gifting, the Pittsburgh-based fintech incubator behind GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and PerfectGift.com, announced the addition of gift card designs across its family of brands for every Pride celebration – from weddings and showers to festivals and parades.
— Jason Wolfe, CEO
“We support our customers and want to allow them to choose the perfect gift card design to celebrate Pride month and throughout the entire year,” said CEO Jason Wolfe. “Our goal is to create a line of assorted designs for all of our products that is inclusive and supports our mission to move humanity to love each other more, and faster, through beautiful gift giving.”
Telos Gifting believes the gifting experience should be purposeful, fast, easy, and meaningful. They have created a family of products and platforms that constantly expands the boundaries of the gifting industry to deliver the best experience to all clients and customers. This addition is just another expansion of that.
For more information, visit https://www.Telosgifting.com.
ABOUT TELOS GIFTING
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.
ABOUT GIFTYA
GiftYa, a Wolfe, LLC company, is reinventing gift giving with a meaningful no loss, no waste e-gift. GiftYa enables you to text a personalized gift for any national or local merchant in the U.S. within seconds. Visit https://www.giftya.com/ for more information.
