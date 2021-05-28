Peter Fleming's Essays, Stories Explores Struggle with Depression
"Insignificant Others" portrays journey of healing from trauma, with servings of flippant humorONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As he wrestled with depression and even contemplated taking his own life, veteran Hamilton Spectator contributor dug deep and pulled himself out of that pit. In doing so, he has compiled stories and essays that reflect on these experiences and took a life on their own. This resulted in "Insignificant Others," a simultaneously meditative and irreverrently humorous compilation that encompasses the author's struggle with suicide and his triumph.
"Insignificant Others'' is a collection of pieces written during Fleming's recovery from clinical depression. In that period, he wrote sixty works, with the cream of the crop compiled in the pages of "Insignificant Others," while the Irish-themed ones ended up in his first book "An Irish Tale and Other Stories." With his writings Fleming treats readers to a tapestry of intertwined stories and essays that he masterfully arranges to invoke the serendipitous nature of human experience. One of the stories is an excruciatingly hilarious depiction of the author's hip replacement, showing how Fleming coped with the process. This is one of the stories Fleming has read at Rebel's Rock Irish Pub in Hamilton, Ontario.
By writing this book, Fleming was not initially out to amuse or entertain readers but to save himself from the specter of suicide - and it achieved that goal. Now he offers readers everywhere these compelling and funny ruminations to give them both food for thought and loads of laughs.
"At the very least I think it will seize you, squeeze a tear from your eye, discombobulate your soul, mesmerize and finally throttle you senseless black and blue. From a Canadian guy, it's a real roller-coaster through heck (ahem) and if you haven't laughed yourself silly by the final page, I'll be thoroughly pissed!" Fleming says.
About the Author
Peter Fleming is a longtime writer, starting in student publications before pursuing his craft professionally. He started out freelancing for local magazines and newspapers, had a play produced by Brock University's Department of English and Drama, and became a writer and editor for a local advertising agency. He also taught special education for the Hamilton/Wentworth board of education.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn