Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,070 in the last 365 days.

Commerce announces new grant opportunity for venue-based businesses

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Events and Support Services Grant (ESSG) application window will open June 10, at 10 a.m. CST.    The ESSG is designed to assist event centers and supporting businesses that continue to experience negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the grant are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for lost revenue.   Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $100,000 per qualifying location. Businesses must prove a 50% revenue loss from 2019-2020. Award amounts will be based on a 25% loss of revenue.   Eligible entities include:
  • Event venues & festivals (indoor and outdoor)
  • Florists
  • Caterers
  • Photographers
  • Production companies, including DJ’s, live performers who are hired for private events
  • Promoters
  • Decorators
More information about the grant can be found at ndgov.link/ESSG.

You just read:

Commerce announces new grant opportunity for venue-based businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.