UTAH SYMPHONY TO PERFORM AT 20th ANNIVERSARY UTAH HEALING FIELD®

The public is encouraged to visit the Healing Field® flag display on the grounds of Sandy City Promenade, September 8th through 12th, 2021.

Remember the Day We Lost So Many….and Stood Together.” — Utah Healing Field

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A special program, free to the public, will take place on Saturday, September 11th at 7:00 pm, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks. To commemorate this solemn anniversary, the renowned Utah Symphony will perform patriotic music overlooking the powerful sea of red, white, and blue. The performance will be in conjunction with the annual “Honoring the Fallen” ceremony. This program honors each branch of the United States Military, including all fallen soldiers and first responders from the state of Utah. The patriotic observance will include the national anthem, a flyover performed by the US Air Force, presentation of colors, 21- gun salute, a bugle performance of Taps, and a performance by The Utah Pipe Band.Volunteers will post over 3,000 U.S. full sized flags south of the Sandy City Hall on Wednesday, the 8th of September, beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags eagerly return year after year to take an active part in the event. Many speak of a shared respect and reverence felt when placing the flags.This event is organized by the non-profit Colonial Flag Foundation . Your generous donations make this memorable and inspiring gift to our State possible. Thank you for your support!Please call Melissa Jensen (801) 810-7229 or email melijen18@gmail.com, Utah Healing Field Program Chair, to become a Event Sponsor of this historic event. All Event Sponsors get preferred seating and other benefit packages.Free tickets and information are available at: https://utah20th.eventbrite.com . Or visit https://healingfield.org/utah20th Thank you for partnering with us in this noble endeavor and helping us…“Remember the Day We Lost So Many….and Stood Together”.*Flags sponsored for display are retained by sponsors who purchased them.

