Backup Tech Iomart Announces Enabling Collaboration with Modern File Services Webinar
Industry experts teach the principles of modern file services.
The time has come for a new approach. Virtualizing your copy data will save you time, money, and complexity.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would happen if your company didn't have to worry about making backups ever again?
For one thing, you'd probably have more time and lose fewer files. If you're like most companies, your data grows faster than your budget does. Just think of all the documents, emails, presentations, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, and video files your company generates during any given week. You may well be dealing with billions of data files in your storage system right now.
Join the Modern File Services Webinar to find out exactly what your company would need to do to take advantage of IT technology that autosaves your back-ups. The webinar will teach you how companies use this service to improve collaboration and address their digital needs. In addition, it will deliver insights into why businesses are using these technologies to accelerate their business growth.
It will take place on June 9, 2021, at 1 PM EST. Attendees may register here.
Mike Colesante, Managing Director Americas at Backup Technology US, leads the webinar. "The time has come for a new approach," he says. Virtualizing your copy data will save you time, money, and complexity. In addition, we’ll help you create immutable copies instantly available anywhere, streamlining both IT infrastructure and operations."
As it happens, this technology does more than file management, storage, and backup. It also allows users to collaborate, share files, and locally cache files anywhere globally, an advantage in a world where remote work is likely to continue to play a significant role in the global business market.
It also happens to be a fantastic feature for enterprise-level entities with multiple personnel scattered in offices worldwide.
Deploying modern file services will save time, energy and improve every aspect of data protection, security, and availability. Best of all, you don't need to share your data through a public cloud.
Instead, the types of services Backup Tech Iomart offers rely on a private cloud, offering added security for large entities with strict security needs. Some of their clients include schools, financial services, hospitals, and more.
Businesses of all sizes use this technology to secure their data, from Fortune 100 companies down to the newest start-ups.
ABOUT BACKUP TECH IOMART
Backup Tech is service and cloud-accredited. They work with you at every stage of your cloud journey, from discovery to delivery. They're committed to helping customers navigate the complexities of building and operating cloud systems and are staffed with accredited experts who have studied all flavors of managed cloud services, including AWS, Azure, Hybrid, and Private clouds.
The company is vendor, platform, and technology agnostic, and will recommend the cloud environment to meet specific strategic business needs. It offers a global infrastructure that's fully certified to supply services to both the public and private sectors, with over 300 technical experts on hand.
Backup Tech US is backed by iomart, a global cloud service provider with data centers throughout the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region. To learn more, visit backup-tech.com.
