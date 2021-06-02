Purism Launches a Privacy-first, Made in USA Smartphone: Librem 5 USA, as an Alternative to Big Tech Offerings
Purism's Librem 5 USA offers consumers a privacy-first smart phone with a secure supply chain
Librem 5 USA is about building a future of tech that respects people. Our products advance digital freedom, offer the best security, and protect personal privacy— the core of our mission at Purism.”CALSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purism begins shipping its newest privacy-first smartphone, Librem 5 USA. The smart phone retains the software security and privacy features of the Librem 5 while adding a transparent, secure supply chain with manufacturing in the USA. This makes it one of the most secure alternatives to the iOS and Android phones offered by the big tech companies.
— Todd Weaver, Founder, Purism
The Librem 5 is a phone built on PureOS, a freedom respecting, open source, and fully verifiable operating system that is neither based on Android nor iOS. It has unique hardware kill switches to disconnect the cellular modem, WiFi and Bluetooth, and microphone & cameras. The premium upgrade—Librem 5 USA—additionally sources its components via a controlled and secure US supply chain, with full electronics manufacturing done at the Purism operations headquarters in the United States. The new Librem 5 USA adheres to strict US labor, environmental, and materials laws with US-based staff. It brings together trusted hardware and secure software—all in one phone. “Our products answer the giant market need,” Purism Founder, Todd Weaver notes. "This is about building a future of technology that respect people. Our products advance digital freedom, offer the best security, and protect personal privacy—all core to our mission."
Purism is a Social Purpose Corporation, making high quality, safe, and secure hardware available to everyday users.
It started in 2014, with crowdfunding a 15-inch laptop with a quarter million-dollar funding goal. Weaver did not want to be exploited by Big Tech’s oppressive practices; he wanted an environment he could trust. He wanted that for everyone else, too. "We started with a vision to build hardware that respected a users' essential freedoms and privacy" says Weaver.
The Librem 5 USA is the latest development in Purism’s long-term effort toward a more secure supply chain. "Our customers tell us they are concerned about attacks both in the hardware and software supply chain. We have written about the many steps we take to protect the digital supply chain before, and the Librem 5 USA provides us new capabilities to resolve hardware security concerns,” says Chief Security Officer, Kyle Rankin.
